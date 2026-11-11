Bengals Front Office Ripped by ESPN After NFL Trade Deadline Blunder

The Cincinnati Bengals emerged from Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline empty-handed, and their failed attempt to acquire a pass rusher has drawn some harsh criticism from ESPN.

Despite entering the deadline riding a four-game winning streak and sitting at 6-2, Cincinnati was unable to complete a deal to bolster its roster. Instead, the Bengals backed out of an agreement to acquire Arnold Ebiketie from the Philadelphia Eagles after discovering the move would cost them a valuable draft pick.

The situation caught the attention of ESPN analyst Ben Solak, who named the Bengals among his biggest losers of the 2026 NFL trade deadline in a November 10 column.

Solak’s criticism wasn’t simply about Cincinnati failing to make an addition. He questioned how the organization nearly completed a transaction with significant consequences that apparently hadn’t been accounted for.

ESPN’s Ben Solak Rips Bengals Over Failed Arnold Ebiketie Trade

The Bengals initially agreed to send a 2027 sixth-round draft pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Ebiketie, a former second-round selection who would have provided additional depth along Cincinnati’s defensive line.

That seemed like a reasonable, albeit slightly underwhelming move for the Bengals at the time.

Things changed quickly once Over the Cap analyst Nick Korte identified an issue with the NFL’s compensatory-pick formula on X.

Because Ebiketie had signed with Philadelphia as a qualifying compensatory free agent, acquiring his contract would have affected Cincinnati’s calculations for the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Bengals were positioned to receive a third-round compensatory selection following Trey Hendrickson’s departure to the Baltimore Ravens. Adding Ebiketie would have indirectly cost the Bengals a projected third-round compensatory pick, a much steeper price than the original sixth-rounder.

Bengals Reverse Course on Ebiketie

Cincinnati subsequently backed out of the agreement, avoiding the loss of a valuable draft asset.

In his November 10 ESPN trade deadline analysis, Solak acknowledged that the Bengals ultimately avoided the worst possible outcome, but questioned how they had gotten into that position.

He described the episode as an “easily avoidable and needless trip over their own shoelaces.”

Solak also revealed that multiple NFL teams told him they use internal software to evaluate proposed transactions and their impact on compensatory draft picks.

That raised questions about Cincinnati’s preparation. Either the Bengals lacked sufficient safeguards, or something went wrong in their evaluation of the proposed trade.

Bengals Watch AFC Rivals Make Major Moves at Trade Deadline

The failed Ebiketie deal becomes even more frustrating when considering what several of Cincinnati’s biggest AFC competitors accomplished.

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts, giving Patrick Mahomes another weapon as they prepare for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars made multiple defensive additions, acquiring Jessie Bates, Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux in an aggressive effort to strengthen their roster.

The Buffalo Bills also improved their secondary, landing safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans.

While each of those teams made moves to address perceived weaknesses, Cincinnati failed to complete even its relatively modest attempt to add defensive depth.

The Bengals will instead have to rely on big offseason additions like Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook, and Boye Mafe to carry them through the rest of the season.

They have legitimate reasons to feel confident about their position in the AFC, particularly with Joe Burrow leading an offense capable of competing against the conference’s best teams.

Still, Cincinnati’s failure to finish a deadline deal leaves the front office under scrutiny at a critical point in the season.

With a pivotal matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers approaching, the Bengals will have to prove that their existing roster is good enough to compete with the AFC’s other contenders.