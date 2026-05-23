Bengals Urged to Sign 3-Time All-Pro Offensive Weapon

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot going for them after a down 2025 season.

They’ve completely beefed up the defense, Joe Burrow is healthy, and they had a solid-looking draft last month.

The AFC North looks to be completely up for grabs. All 3 other teams in the division have new head coaches. Even though the Bengals technically have an entirely-new defense, it may be fair to say they’re the team with the most continuity in the North.

One thing no one would really question are the weapons in the wide receiver room. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is about as good of a duo as you could possibly find.

Although, who said you couldn’t make that room better?

Bengals Urged to Take a Look at Deandre Hopkins

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named a signing of Deandre Hopkins as a move the Bengals should make at some point this offseason.

“Wide receiver isn’t a glaring need for the Cincinnati Bengals, who have Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Andrei Iosivas at the top of the depth chart. However, the Bengals lack dependable depth behind those three, and veteran DeAndre Hopkins looms as a logical addition.