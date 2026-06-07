Bengals’ Joe Burrow Gets Eye-Opening Prediction From NFL Analyst

Most of the discussion surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals’ offseason revolves around their defensive acquisitions, which has resulted in quarterback Joe Burrow’s status perhaps being underdiscussed.

After finishing fourth in MVP voting in the 2024 season, despite the Bengals missing the playoffs, Burrow missed most of the 2025 season with a turf toe injury. Had Burrow stayed healthy last season, it is entirely possible that Cincinnati could have made a postseason run, which may have led to the team not being as aggressive as they were this offseason.

As things stand, the Cincinnati Bengals’ expectations are the highest they have been since the team made two deep postseason runs in 2021 and 2022. Ahead of the season, Burrow has landed a bold prediction that should excite Bengals fans.

Joe Burrow Lands Bold Prediction

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr revealed 100 bold predictions before the 2026 NFL season. One of which involved Joe Burrow, who Orr predicted would win the Most Valuable Player award.

Orr wrote:

“Either in print or online, I have predicted Joe Burrow to be the NFL’s MVP every year since 2022. This Mayan Calendar/End of Civilization approach is bound to be correct at some point. And each year I seem to be able to intellectualize it. But this year? C’mon. Cincinnati has the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL, has maybe two daunting out-of-division road games, depending on how good the Commanders are, and a defense that can finally play complementary football and help the Bengals hold onto some of their leads. This is officially the last time I am picking Burrow to win the MVP award. I promise. And I hope that his victory provides a finality to our long, national nightmare (and a new MVP projection in 2027).”

Burrow has finished fourth in MVP voting twice in his career, 2022 and 2024. The 2024 season may have been Burrow’s best as he led the NFL in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and total first downs. Unfortunately, the award went to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as he led his team to a 13-4 record.

Cincinnati Bengals Division

Despite Orr’s prediction, he did not have Cincinnati winning the AFC North, which should likely raise some eyebrows as Burrow winning the award would be difficult if he does not win the division. Instead, Orr believed the Baltimore Ravens would win the division. Orr wrote:

“Yes, I have Joe Burrow winning the MVP, but Jesse Minter will roll in his first year as a head coach with new energy and a weaponized defense. Lamar Jackson will play at least 15 games, and for the first time in two years, Baltimore will feel like a real contender again.”

Predictions are nothing new for Joe Burrow. Burrow himself went out of his way to make a prediction for the upcoming 2026 Bengals season as he said, “We’re going to go win a lot of games this year and play great and win a Super Bowl.” He added, “We got guys that work really hard to put themselves in position to perform well, perform to our standard. We haven’t necessarily done that for a couple of years, so we brought some guys in who have been there and done that and have their own standard of play and are going to live up to that.”