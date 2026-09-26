NFL Drops Hammer on Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins & Bengals Teammate

The Cincinnati Bengals got the win over the Houston Texans in Week 2, but they are paying a hefty price for some of their actions during the contest ahead of their Week 3 AFC North opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As expected, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were both docked multiple times.

“The NFL imposed 18 fines in Week 2 for illegal celebrations and vulgar acts or obscene gestures,” Front Office Sports’ Mark Maske posted on X in reaction to the wave of fees.

In total, Chase and Higgins received six fines for $89,556, all for unsportsmanlike conduct, some of which the NFL deemed “obscene gestures” while one was an “Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts” violation.

Chase was docked $29,852 while the NFL hit Higgins’ pockets for $59,704.

Like Higgins, Chase pushed back against the NFL’s framing of the celebration, which they argued was modeled after one of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s signature moves, the “People’s Elbow.”

There has been plenty of debate about whether the celebration is as the two receivers claim. The NFL clearly believes otherwise.

They are allowed to appeal the ruling, but they are not the only Bengals players to be docked.

NFL Comes Down Hard on Bengals Corner Amid Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins Fines

The NFL ensnared Chase and Higgins in their polarizing crackdown on what they view as lewd and/or unacceptable acts. But Bengals cornerback DJ Turner was also dinged, receiving an $11,491 fine for a facemask.

Again, Turner’s fine was expected, as officials flagged him in real time. Turner got a handful of Texans receiver Jared Wayne’s facemask in the fourth quarter.

A second offense could results in a $17,911 fine for Turner.

He too can appeal his fine. The rules for facemasks are much clearer regarding his infraction compared to those that Chase and Higgins violated, though. The Texans made it without a fine. Chase, Higgins, and Turner will look to do the same when the Bengals face the Steelers in Week 3.