Former NFL Executive Says Bengals “Trying to Impose” Precedent on Rookie

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart with the 17th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As of right now, the first rounder still remains unsigned and isn’t practicing in OTAs.

Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt said recently on his Business of Sports podcast that there is more to this contract standoff than just money.

“They’re [the Bengals] basically putting in a default clause that says, if the player defaults and a default could be a breach like a discipline issue, a steroid or drug test issue, a morals clause issue, getting in trouble, being suspended, being fined, whatever default is defined as, you can void future guarantees,” Brandt said. “In other words, if this happens in year one, you can say, ‘well, year two, three, four are not guaranteed.’ And that is something the Bengals are trying to impose for their own precedent where they can do it now going forward with all rookies and maybe even with veterans. Shemar Stewart’s agent is saying ‘nope, no sir, because last year you didn’t have the 17th pick, you had the 18th pick and he didn’t have that.’ And in past years, players like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they didn’t have that.”

It always seems to be something with the Bengals and getting players signed, whether it’s first-year deals for rookies or veterans looking for an extension.

Brandt thinks the standoff could last

The Bengals seem to be taking a hard line with the contract language. There shouldn’t be a lot of wiggle room in rookie negotiations, but both sides seem to be digging their heels in and Brandt thinks it’s possible that this lasts into training camp.

“The Bengals saying, we’re trying to create the precedent. So this is the one that could last a while. Basically, it’s all about language,” Brandt continued. “That could go into training camp. I know there’s all kinds of restrictions on holding out of training camp. And maybe the Bengals who are known to be tough. You know, known to be very tough. Just hold the line, saying, ‘it’ll be here when you want to sign it. Players got no options down the road. What is he going to do? Not sign. Here we go.’”

With the 25th-ranked defense in the NFL last year, one would think that the Bengals would want to get Stewart signed and acclimated. Especially, when Trey Hendrickson seems willing to sit out and even miss games. Who do the Bengals think will be rushing the passer this year?

Rookie contract holdouts are nothing new for the Bengals

It’s going back a few years, but the Bengals do have a history of dragging their feet on contracts for first-round picks. In 2001, they selected University of Missouri defensive end Justin Smith with the fourth-overall pick in the draft. It took a while to get him signed.

“It seems to us the holdout is now over the unlikely prospect that we are are going to cut him in the first two years,” Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said at the time. “That’s the only way he’s not going to get the money and it’s so unlikely that it’s a little bit frustrating.”

Smith wound up being the last first rounder to be signed that year.

In 2009, the contract dispute with first-round pick Andre Smith was broadcast on HBO’s Hard Knocks, where he was notably absent. They eventually signed him, but it wasn’t until August 30th, just weeks before the start of the season.