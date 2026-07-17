Cincinnati Bengals Can’t Escape Uncomfortable Joe Burrow Reality

The Cincinnati Bengals spent the offseason trying to remove every excuse around Joe Burrow.

One concern can’t be solved through a trade, free-agent signing or schematic adjustment.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic called Burrow’s health the “quiet asterisk” attached to every talented Bengals roster until the Pro Bowl quarterback stays on the field consistently.

That framing lands harder entering 2026 because Cincinnati has pushed its chips in again.

And the debate around Burrow’s place among the NFL’s best quarterbacks ends up always centering around his injury history.

Burrow can still be the player no team would willingly trade.

But he can also carry a durability question that voters and evaluators are justified in considering.

Burrow’s Availability Is Now Part of Every Ranking

ESPN’s annual survey of executives, coaches and scouts ranked Burrow fourth among NFL quarterbacks, behind Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford.

Jeremy Fowler reported that health pushed Burrow outside the top three after he missed 16 games over the previous three seasons.

Several voters even placed him outside their top five, although one coordinator still described Burrow as the entire system in Cincinnati.

That split speaks to the Burrow dilemma perfectly.

Pro Football Focus ranked Burrow second and wrote that there remains a compelling argument that nobody plays the position better when he is available.

Despite playing only eight games in 2025, Burrow earned a 91.3 passing grade, second among qualifying quarterbacks, and posted the lowest turnover-worthy play rate by a quarterback with at least 250 dropbacks in the PFF era.

His performance has rarely created doubt.

His body has.

Dehner listed the appendix issue, calf strain, torn ACL, wrist ligament tear and turf toe surgery among the problems that have followed Burrow since college.

The latest setback arrived in Week 2 last season, when a Grade 3 turf toe injury required surgery and initially carried a recovery timeline of at least three months.

The variety of injuries makes the trend difficult to solve as well.

Sure, Burrow can improve his offseason training, reduce unnecessary hits and get the ball out faster.

But none of those steps guarantee protection from a ligament tear or another tricky medical issue.

Stafford Offers the Bengals a Hopeful Blueprint

Dehner pointed to Stafford as the encouraging comparison.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback carried similar durability concerns early in his career, then turned them into a background detail during a championship run and an eventual MVP season.

Burrow has enough talent to follow the same path, and his approach suggests he understands what remains at stake.

The Athletic noted that Burrow has spent each offseason trying to build a body capable of sustaining a full season.

Dehner also wrote that the two months following last year’s toe surgery forced Burrow into a deeper emotional and philosophical examination of his career.

The fantastic news for Burrow is that the Bengals have assembled a roster designed to contend immediately.

Burrow is critical to the Bengal’s Super Bowl aspirations, and a healthy season could make the durability debate feel stale by January.

Until then, every projection comes with the same condition.

Cincinnati looks loaded on paper, while Burrow ‘quiet asterisk’ lingers.

And it disappears only when he plays long enough to remove it.