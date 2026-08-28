Ex-Bengals $14 Million Talent Tabbed to Join AFC Rival

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of having to make tough decisions on their roster. The team still has to play one more preseason game before they cut down their roster to 53 players.

Friday night against the Philadelphia Eagles will likely provide players who are on the bubble one last opportunity to make the team. Additionally, it will allow them to impress the other 31 NFL teams who might be interested if Cincinnati decides to move on.

However, one former Cincinnati Bengals player will not be provided with the opportunity as he was released earlier this week. Fortunately for the player, one NFL analyst has already identified some potential landing spots.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Lineman Tabbed to Join AFC North Rival

After three seasons with the team, during which he played various roles, the Cincinnati Bengals released offensive lineman Cody Ford. Now, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has named the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns as a potential landing spot.

Knox wrote: “Offensive lineman Cody Ford has logged snaps at left guard, right guard and offensive tackle since entering the NFL as a 2019 second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills.

He spent the last three years as one of the Cincinnati Bengals’ primary backups. While he hasn’t been a full-time starter since his rookie season, he has appeared in 99 regular-season games overall.

The Bengals are releasing Ford, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

While the Bengals have decided to go in a different direction with their line depth, Ford’s experience and positional versatility make the 29-year-old an attractive option for rebuilding teams and contenders alike.

Practically any team in the midst of an offensive-line overhaul should have some level of interest in Ford.”

Ford signed with the Bengals on a one-year contract prior to the 2023 season. He re-signed with the Bengals twice before being released this offseason. Perhaps the highlight of his Bengals tenure was a 21-yard reception on his birthday last season.

Ford appeared in 50 games for Cincinnati and had 10 starts. He has totaled over $14 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.

Cincinnati Bengals Backup Offensive Lineman

One of the reasons the Bengals decided to move on from Ford was the team felt comfortable with the depth on the offensive line. That may have been due to the strong training camp from Javon Foster, who spent last season on the team’s practice squad.

Bengals.com’s senior writer Geoff Hobson wrote of Foster competing for the primary backup spot on the offensive line: “Heading into Friday’s finale in Philly, it would seem that Javon Foster, locked in a tussle with backup guard Jalen Rivers for the job, has a lot going for him.

Also in the mix is practice squad incumbent Andrew Coker, among others. Foster is the man getting most of the reps. Foster isn’t experienced. He’s a fourth-round pick of the Jags from 2024 with only four games under his belt.”

It appears that Cincinnati was comfortable with the trio of Foster, Rivers and Coker, so much so that they moved on from the veteran Ford.