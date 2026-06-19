Bengals WR Pushing for WR3 Position After Turning Heads at Minicamp

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL. However, they are looking for some consistency for the wide receiver 3 position.

Well, they might have something in rookie wide receiver Colbie Young. According to an ESPN article, Young stood out among wide receivers during minicamp.

“One name that stood out was rookie WR Colbie Young, the team’s fourth-round pick out of Georgia,” Ben Baby wrote in the ESPN article.

“Cincinnati is looking to create a more explosive offense in 2026. Finding a consistent third receiver can be a big part of that equation.”

Cincinnati Bengals Offense Already Loaded

In 2025, the Bengals signed Ja’Maar Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative long-term contracts with Chase signing a four-year $161 million extension and Higgins signing a four-year, $115 million deal, being the highest paid wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Chase is coming off a vintage 2025 season where he was named First Team All-Pro, hauling in 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. Tee Higgins had 59 catches for 846 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

There’s pressure on these two to perform, but there’s also pressure on Joe Burrow to stay healthy. He has not been the most available quarterback in the past three years. And as you can see, the past three years have been rough for Cincy.

Bringing in someone young and hungry like Colbie Young can take pressure off of Higgins and Chase. Young ran a 4.49 at the NFL draft combine. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher recently stated he believes Young can help the team in a great way.

“I think he’s going to fight and battle,” Pitcher said in the ESPN article. “He’s a young player, but there are things that I think he can do quickly and help us.”

Since we’re on the topic of pressure, Joe Burrow may have added pressure to this squad with some recent comments he made. He genuinely believes the Cincinnati Bengals can be mainstream this season.

Burrow Compares Roster to 2019 LSU Tigers

Joe Burrow recently compared this 2026 Bengals team to the legendary 2019 LSU Tigers.

“You go back and watch what I said before the 2019 season at LSU,” Burrow said during a Wednesday press conference. “I feel very similarly about this team. I’m so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we ramped this right into training camp so we can continue to improve. I feel like there’s so much greatness we’ll be able to achieve this year that I’m just excited to get going.”

The Bengals have been itching to get back to contender status after a rough three years. The Cincinnati Bengals have the recipe for success on both sides of the ball. After going 6-11 last year, Burrow expects the team to be better with a revamped roster.

“Put pressure on guys,” Burrow said Wednesday. “I love it. I thrive in it. We’ll find out who else does. I know we have the kind of people who want to be in that spot. I want everybody talking about the Bengals. I want everybody talking about what I’m saying in my press conferences.”