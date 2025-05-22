ESPN Analyst’s Bold Trey Hendrickson Contract Prediction Spells Trouble For Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves at a critical crossroads as the 2025 NFL season nears, with Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation nearing a breaking point.

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end has been a powerhouse for the Bengals, but talks have stalled, leaving fans and analysts wondering what’s next.

With salary cap pressures mounting, and key roster moves still unfolding across the AFC, Hendrickson’s future in Cincinnati feels increasingly uncertain.

Why Hendrickson’s Stalemate Is Bad For The Bengals

Hendrickson has been a force to be reckoned with since joining the Bengals in 2021. His ability to pressure quarterbacks and rack up sacks has made him one of the most valuable defensive players in the AFC, which placed him firmly in the running for DPOY last year.

According to ESPN metrics, Hendrickson tallied a staggering 26 sacks in the 2024-25 campaign—11.5 more than the next closest defender. That kind of production doesn’t come cheap, and it has certainly put the Bengals in a tough spot this offseason.

The Bengals have remained oddly glacial about Hendrickson’s contract. There have been no signs of extension talks picking up steam, no public negotiations and no trade rumors that have gained real traction. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote in a May 22 story that the Bengals do not “appear to be inclined” to make anything like that happen.

Bengals’ Waiting Game Leaves Significant Price To Pay

This radio silence has fans on edge because the longer the team waits, the more expensive it could get. Myles Garrett’s recent deal, which reportedly pays him around $40 million per year, sets a high benchmark for elite pass rushers in Cincinnati. Hendrickson’s asking price will likely approach or surpass that figure if the Bengals don’t act soon.

A trade could be another option, but the Bengals would need to get serious offers to part with a player producing at Hendrickson’s level. That clearly won’t be easy, if the last four months were any indication.

Losing him without a trade would be a major blow to their pass rush, and could weaken a defense that relies heavily on pressure upfront.

Compared to other AFC teams, Cincinnati’s approach to Hendrickson is one of the most high-risk moves of the offseason. While teams like the Baltimore Ravens play the long game with smart cap management and post-June 1 free agent signings, and the Indianapolis Colts focus on plugging specific weaknesses like tackling—the Bengals are taking the patient route with Hendrickson. That doesn’t always come with the greatest success rate in the modern NFL.

The Bengals’ contract dilemma highlights the broader trend in the league—elite pass rushers command premium contracts, and teams must decide how much they are willing to pay for that disruptive edge.

As training camp approaches, Bengals fans hope the front office finds a resolution. A long-term extension would be the ideal outcome, regardless of the difficulty.

How the Bengals handle Hendrickson’s contract could change the trajectory of their season, and their chances of contending in the AFC if there’s no defense to fall back on, yet again.