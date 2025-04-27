Grading Rounds 2 and 3 of Bengals Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ 2025 NFL Draft is complete. The Bengals added much-needed edge rush help in the first round when they drafted Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M. In the second round, they nabbed linebacker Demetrius Knight, Jr. from South Carolina and came back in the third to take Dylan Fairchild, a guard from Georgia. In the second two rounds, the Bengals added to the defense and are hoping they helped to protect Joe Burrow. It seems like they did a good job addressing needs.

So, let’s see what the experts are saying about the Bengals second two selections.

Round Two

There is certainly no shortage of opinions and perspective on the Sunday following the draft. Here’s what they are saying about the Bengals second-round pick, Demetrius Knight, Jr.

Round 2, Pick 49 – LB Demetrius Knight JR., South Carolina The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) – A

“The Bengals score another fine pick for Golden after getting Stewart for the front-seven pass rush. Knight, no pun intended, is a moveable chess piece who will flat-out make a lot of plays to help Logan Wilson.” NFL.com (Chad Reuter) – B

“Knight is an attacking, reliable player.” NY Times (Scott Dochterman) – B “Last year, Knight (6-1 ½, 235) moved to South Carolina, where he had 82 tackles, including eight for loss, and three forced fumbles. Knight brings toughness to a defense that needs it.” CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) – B+

“Knight’s game is NFL-ready. Length, stellar range, awesome tackler.” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Nick Brinkerhoff and Ayrton Ostly) – B-

“…a tenacious run defender with great burst…provides a key piece on early downs for the Bengals’ defense.” SB Nation (Joseph Acosta) – B-

“He’s fast running downhill and is a missile as a spy and blitzer.”

Ben Baby of ESPN thinks Cincinnati wanted to add a linebacker relatively high due to the contract issues with current linebacker Germaine Pratt.

“Cincinnati apparently felt the need to acquire a linebacker,” Baby writes, stating the obvious. “Knight is a six-year college player who had stops at Georgia Tech, Charlotte and finally at South Carolina, where he spent one season with the Gamecocks. It does signal volumes about where Cincinnati stands at the position given the contract status of Germaine Pratt, a six-year veteran who requested a trade this offseason and could be on the way out regardless if the Bengals can find a trade partner. Cincinnati believes Knight can come in and compete immediately for a starting job.”

Round Three

Whether or not Dylan Fairchild can play is anyone’s guess. And that goes for anyone in any draft, regardless of what experts say. But, here are some opinions anyway in terms of what we all know at this moment.

Round 3, Pick 81 – G Dylan Fairchild, Georgia NFL.com (Chad Reuter) – B

“Fairchild has the strength, intelligence and agility to play guard or center at the next level.” NY Times (Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman) – B “A weight-room warrior (440-pound bench press, 570-pound squat) and former high school wrestler, Fairchild has competitiveness that comes out on nearly every snap.” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Nick Brinkerhoff and Ayrton Ostly) – B

“Fairchild is one of the better interior offensive linemen in the class and has the power and aggression to stick in the interior…” Clutch Points (Tim Crean) – B

“Dylan Fairchild was an excellent high school wrestler who uses that skill to be a good interior pass blocker.”

Baby notes that the Bengals have a huge need on the interior offensive line.

“It was almost a guarantee that the Bengals were going to take a guard on Day 2,” Baby notes. “Cincinnati crosses off a major position of need in a spot that makes sense. Leading into the draft, the Bengals were eyeing a notable guard option. Cincinnati exec Duke Tobin was very vocal about the guard depth in not just this year’s draft but seemingly every draft. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Fairchild was someone Cincinnati targeted early in the process and is someone who will immediately come in and compete for the starting left guard spot.”