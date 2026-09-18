Bengals Offensive Line: Texans GM Nick Caserio Dismisses Concerns

There has long since been a narrative that the Cincinnati Bengals have a fatal flaw on offense. That’s the offensive line and their ability to protect Joe Burrow.

It’s a narrative that the Bengals have gone a long way in addressing over the past few seasons. Still, when an injury comes up to a player like Joe Burrow, who is battling a new concern, those previous concerns about the offensive line are only going to be highlighted more.

Now, that Bengals offensive line is going to get a major test in Week 2. They’ll see the Houston Texans. With one of the best pass rushes in football, the offensive line having a bad day could disrupt the entire game.

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio Isn’t Buying the Cincinnati Bengals Narrative

It’s not new for the Cincinnati Bengals themselves or their fans to defend the offensive line from those negative narratives. That comes with the territory, but one person who is also ready to defend them from that narrative is actually Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio.

“There’s a bunch of narratives out there that are really false…It’s a good, solid group,” Caserio said. “Whatever people think—maybe I’m watching different film—overall, it’s a pretty solid group.”

One player who the Bengals are going to be leaning on, in particular, is tackle Amarius Mims. He didn’t allow a single pressure in the season opener, dominating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mims isn’t alone, though. Two Bengals offensive linemen landed in the Top 10 for ESPN’s win-rate metric through Week 1. Mims was certainly included in that. So was Dalton Risner on the interior, though. That contributed to the Bengals being ranked seventh in team win rate for both offensive and defensive lines in the NFL.

On defense, the Texans opened with a major struggle against the Buffalo Bills. They gave up 36 points, but still managed to get two sacks of Josh Allen in that game.

The Bengals Need to Keep Joe Burrow Upright

The high hopes for the Bengals season could easily get derailed if Joe Burrow goes down with an injury. That’s what happened a season ago, and Cincinnati can’t afford it to happen again.

That’s why there is so much concern about the current Joe Burrow injury scare. He’s been limited in practice with what’s being described as “back tightness.” He’s insisted that he’s good to play in a game, so long as he doesn’t need to get surgery, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a real reason for concern.

“His availability has been the most determining factor for the Bengals, based on how good they are the last five or so years, however long it’s been with Burrow at the helm. So, we’re going to keep monitoring that, but I expect him to be out there,” Ian Rapoport reported.

Given Burrow’s injury history, the Bengals have to have some concern about his back. It’s also a good reminder of how important it is that the offensive line plays well against the Texans. Letting him take hits may only compound injury concerns.