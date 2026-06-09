Bengals Injury Update: QB Joe Burrow Shares Insight on His Turf Toe

The Cincinnati Bengals had their entire 2025 season derailed when star quarterback Joe Burrow landed on IR with a turf toe injury. Now, with massive expectations on the team in 2026, they’ll need Burrow to find a way to stay healthy.

Luckily, when Joe Burrow spoke in an interview with USA Today, he was able to share a positive injury update. The turf toe is an issue of the past, and Burrow is feeling as healthy as ever.

“It’s the best I’ve felt in a long time,” Burrow said. “I had some tough years with injuries and stuff, and it took a while to get my body the way I wanted it, but now I’m in a really good place. I had a lot of time this year. You know, I hurt my big toe in Week 2, and I couldn’t be on the field, but it wasn’t as debilitating an injury as some of the others I’ve had.”

Burrow suffered the turf toe injury in Week 2, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was on his left foot, which was a break of sorts, given that he pushes off his right foot to throw a pass. Still, Burrow would land on IR with turf toe and ligament damage. That kept him out until Thanksgiving. By that time, the Bengals were just 3-7.

“So I was able to keep working out and staying in shape, keeping my body strong. I had time to recover and still got back to play. The older I get, the more knowledge I have about my body to make sure I’m doing the right things to put myself in positions to be as strong, fast, and powerful as I can be,” Burrow said.

Injuries Have Been an Issue for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

By now, it’s hard to ignore how injuries have derailed Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at times. 2025 was the most recent example, but it’s far from the only example.

Burrow tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee during his rookie season. That was back in 2020. Then, in 2023, he suffered a torn Scapholunate ligament, which was in his throwing wrist. Finally, the turf toe in 2025 landed him on IR. He’s twice won Comeback Player of the Year because of those injuries, but the Bengals can’t afford to have Burrow injured again.

“It is all set up for Burrow & Co. to finally return to the postseason, and maybe even make another run at the Super Bowl title that eluded them five seasons ago. But as great as Burrow is when he’s on the field, he has to do a better job of staying there. He has missed at least six games due to injury in three of his six NFL seasons. He missed nine last year,” Dan Graziano recently explained for ESPN.

“The Bengals have had well-documented pass protection issues during Burrow’s time in Cincinnati, but he also hasn’t always been the best about protecting himself. Burrow is surrounded with high-level talent on offense, including the league’s best wide receiver tandem in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. If the defensive additions bring that unit back to respectability and the offense continues to hum, this is a dangerous team. But it’s on Burrow to answer the bell for every game.”

In 2024, Burrow’s last season without injury, he completed 70.6% of his passes for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. Those were all career highs.

Joe Burrow Garners Eye-Opening Prediction for 2026

Expectations are high for Joe Burrow in 2026. That extends to Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated, who boldly predicted this will be Burrow’s MVP year.

“Either in print or online, I have predicted Joe Burrow to be the NFL’s MVP every year since 2022. This Mayan Calendar/End of Civilization approach is bound to be correct at some point. And each year I seem to be able to intellectualize it,” Orr wrote.

“But this year? C’mon. Cincinnati has the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL, has maybe two daunting out-of-division road games, depending on how good the Commanders are, and a defense that can finally play complementary football and help the Bengals hold onto some of their leads. This is officially the last time I am picking Burrow to win the MVP award. I promise. And I hope that his victory provides a finality to our long, national nightmare (and a new MVP projection in 2027).”

Expectations are through the roof across the board for the Bengals. Part of that is the easy schedule. Another part is how they added to the defense. However, if Burrow can be at that type of elite level, it elevates the Bengals to being a Super Bowl contender.