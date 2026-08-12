Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Shares Names Standing Out in Training Camp

Since getting to the Cincinnati Bengals, there has hardly been a time when Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t been the standout player. That’s still the case in Bengals Training Camp, but he’d also like to emphasize that there are several lesser-known players who fans should keep an eye on.

Chase recently appeared on Up & Adams. There, he would reveal that there are a pair of wide receivers, Colbie Young and Dohnte Meyers, who have been impressing him. On top of that, cornerback DJ Turner has also caught Chase’s eye on the other side of the ball for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Shared Why These Players are Standing Out

While speaking to Adams, Chase started out by praising DJ Turner. Someone who Chase would have been able to keep directly against in Training Camp, he’s seen Turner rapidly improving.

“I can say DJ’s been playing pretty good in camp,” Chase said. “He’s been playing a little different… I’m just saying his play of style has changed a little bit on how he’s playing with himself a little bit more, his confidence a little more. His playing style. I think he’s embracing his style more.”

The Bengals drafted Turner in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s had some professional ups and downs, including missing time on IR in 2024. However, he’s coming off his best professional season, with 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

Then, Chase took some time to praise lesser-known wide receivers on the Bengals. Colbie Young was a fourth-round pick this year out of Georgia, where he was only able to play in 13 games over the last two seasons amid injuries and some legal concerns. Dohnte Meyers, meanwhile, comes to the Bengals from the CFL. He signed a reserves/futures contract this offseason.

“Colbie [Young] and Dohnte [Meyers],” Chase said. “Colbie’s been making big plays. Dohnte has been making plays with the ones. He has maybe three, four plays out of the whole day with ones. So, that’s a big step.”

Ja’Marr Chase Got Into a Brawl During Training Camp

It’s certainly been an eventful Training Camp to this point for Ja’Marr Chase. Besides working to get better, he also found himself in the middle of a fight.

Interestingly, that scrap was with a teammate who he would later praise. Chase was caught on camera ripping DJ Turner’s helmet off. Video would show Chase saying something to what amounts to the entirety of the defense. Then, he had another cornerback, Jalen Davis, briefly square up across from him.

The good thing for the Bengals is that Chase seems to put aside any issues he might have with Turner. At the very least, he’s put any issues far enough aside that he can praise the cornerback publicly. There also haven’t been any other issues between the two that came public since then.

Still, the Bengals don’t want to see their All-Pro wide receiver put himself into any other positions where he could possibly get hurt. After all, without Chase, the season could derail quickly for the Bengals on offense.