Ja’Marr Chase Reveals Real Reason for Skipping Bengals Workouts

On June 1, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to officially kick off OTAs. The team already finished rookie minicamp and voluntary workouts, which were the first time new acquisition Dexter Lawrence practiced with the team since the blockbuster trade. Additionally, it marked the first instance where this year’s rookie class was able to practice with the team’s veterans.

However, one player who was absent from the team’s voluntary workouts was superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase. This did not mark the first time Chase has missed these events, as in the past he missed them as he was hoping to land a contract extension. Now, Chase has revealed the reason for his absence.

Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Shares Reason for Absence

Fortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals, Chase’s absence was not due to the receiver being discontent with the organization. During his camp at Sycamore High School, Chase addressed his absence as he said, “It’s just giving my body a rest at the end of the day. I work very hard. My coaches can vouch for me and my teammates can vouch for me, so at the end of the day, I’m not doing anything wrong. I talk to the team and give them my information so I do a good job of that.”

Regarding his offseason program Chase added, “Right now, it’s a lot of in shape, trying to be in shape. Can’t wait to get back. Obviously, I’m going to be back soon. Really just a lot of trying to be in shape, correct my stuff that I got going on, brave myself and try to be back better than last year.”

Chase had previously appeared upset that the Bengals did not acquire pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who was originally going to be traded to the division rival Baltimore Ravens. At the time Chase said during a live stream, “No f—ing s—. No f—ing s—, brother. “I’m f—ing highly p—ed right now. Oh my God. How do we let this n—- go to the f—ing division bro?”

Fortunately, Crosby did not end up in the division and Chase appears excited about the Bengals adding Dexter Lawrence, as he revealed his true feelings on the trade.

Ja’Marr Chase Reacts to Dexter Lawrence Trade

During his camp, Chase also gave his first thoughts on the Bengals adding three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Chase said, “Honestly, it was very impactful for one. And two, it was very surprising. Honestly, I didn’t see it coming. So, it was a great pick for us. I’m glad we got a chance to make a big impact on the defensive side. I think he’s going to come in and play a big role. Can’t wait to show the critics and show what we can do. That’s what it’s all about.”

Excitement appears to be high in the Bengals locker room following a move that lands a player of Lawrence’s caliber. In 2022 and 2023, Lawrence was Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated interior defensive lineman; however, that has slightly declined since. During the 2025 season, he was ranked as the No. 9 interior defensive lineman and received his worst run defense grade since the 2021 season.

Regarding the impact of Lawrence, Bengals on SI’s Zach Pressnell wrote:

“Landing Lawrence is a massive move for the Bengals. He’s going to be a game wrecker in the middle of their defense. This defense desperately needed an impact player at defensive tackle. Jonathan Allen was a solid addition, but Lawrence is the kind of player who takes a bad defense and helps turn it into a good one.