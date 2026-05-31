Bengals Add 1,200-Yard WR Behind Ja’Marr Chase in Trade Proposal

A majority of the offseason discussion around the Cincinnati Bengals has been about what should be a much-improved defense.

In theory, the biggest reason for the Bengals’ defense improving is the addition of three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Despite registering only 0.5 sacks last season, Lawrence remains among the strongest run defenders in the NFL, which is something Cincinnati struggled with last season.

However, despite the defense being the primary focus for Cincinnati this offseason, a new analyst has now urged the team to go after a wide receiver in a trade proposal.

Cincinnati Bengals Named in Potential Trade

FanSided’s Matt Fitzgerald named Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims as a player who “could be missing piece to Bengals’ Super Bowl puzzle.”

Mims previously was named a potential trade candidate by Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker. Locker wrote:

“A talented playmaker who’s flashed at times, Mims could bring his explosiveness to another team given what Denver has done this offseason.

Despite being a second-round pick three years ago, Mims has yet to fully realize his home-run-hitting potential. Throughout his career, he’s produced a 70.7 PFF receiving grade with 1.71 yards per route run. Where Mims has been at his best is on deep passes, earning a 94.3 receiving mark.

With the Broncos trading for Dolphins superstar Jaylen Waddle in March, it knocks Mims down the depth chart — potentially all the way to fifth behind Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. The 24-year-old would be appealing to other clubs as he enters a contract season, especially considering his strong return skills.”

Bengals Wide Receivers

Regarding why the Cincinnati Bengals could be interested in Mims, Fitzgerald wrote:

“Mims has a proficient 98 receptions on 136 targets for 1,202 yards and eight TDs through three years as a pro. Plus, he averaged 15.5 yards per punt return on 29 attempts this past season. He’d be reinvigorated by a change of scenery, especially with the chance to contribute in a larger role as a pass-catcher and to play alongside elite players like Burrow, Chase, and Higgins.

Denver isn’t fooling anyone. A trade could only cost the Bengals a Day 3 pick, and probably a later one at that. Maybe a sixth-rounder? Whether Mims is a one-year rental or not, he’s worth a flier for a Cincinnati team that should be doing everything possible to build contingency plans for this year. Because yes, for once, the Bengals are all-in to win a Super Bowl.”

Throughout his career, Mims has totaled 1,202 receiving yards in three seasons since being drafted in the second round by the Broncos. However, Mims is coming off a disappointing season as he had the lowest receiving yards of his career. Despite this, he would still be a more proven option than rookie Colbie Young.

Despite Colbie Young’s impressive athleticism and size, he may still be a raw project for the Bengals. Young did not surpass over 600 receiving yards in any of his four seasons in college. Relying on him as the team’s third option during an “all-in” season may be a difficult situation for a rookie.