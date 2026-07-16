Bengals QB Joe Burrow Catches Stray from Former Player Going into 2026

Heading into the 2026 season, there are massive expectations for the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s partially because of the investment into the roster. It’s also partially because quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and regarded as one of the best in the NFL.

Burrow was recently ranked fourth in the NFL at his position by ESPN. That number could have been higher, too, if it weren’t for injury concerns. It’s those same injury concerns that led to former player turned ESPN analyst Bart Scott going on Get Up recently to take a shot at Burrow.

The Get Up panel was debating the top quarterback. For his part, Dan Graziano said he’d take Burrow first. Mike Tannenbaum agreed, but Scott clearly didn’t.

“This isn’t Madden,” Scott said. “We don’t get to just put them out there. Wear and tear is part of the game. Injuries. Durability. You can’t turn injuries off, it matters. It matters.”

Graziano pushed back, making a comparison between Burrow and Matthew Stafford‘s injury histories. However, that just left the Bengals as Scott’s target, saying things changed for Stafford when he went to a “well-run organization,” implying that Burrow currently isn’t at one.

Other Analysts are Concerned About Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

That concern about the durability of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t a new one and it isn’t a unique one. In fact, NFL quarterback turned analyst Tim Hasselbeck recently shared similar concerns that Burrow’s injury history had him ranked too highly.

“I think Joe Burrow is way too high,” Hasselbeck said.

In particular, Hasselbeck was concerned that Burrow was being given a pass on his lack of availability. That he was being held in the same regard as quarterbacks who produce while staying on the field.

It’s, unfortunately, not unfair to have concerns about Burrow’s health. In two of the last three seasons, he’s missed significant time. Going back to his rookie season, Burrow has missed multiple games due to injury in half his seasons played. Last year, it was the turf toe injury that limited him to just eight games, and completely derailed the Bengals.

Bengals, Burrow in Win-Now Mode

Throughout the offseason, there were some major concerns that Joe Burrow was unhappy with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’d work hard to push back on those concerns, but the Bengals clearly did make a concerted effort to improve the team around him.

That improved roster, and concerns about Burrow’s future with the Bengals, have put the Bengals into win-now mode. Dan Graziano recently explained.

“Last season was the third year in a row that the Bengals missed the playoffs,” Graziano wrote. “It was also their first losing season since 2020, which was Burrow’s injury-shortened rookie year. And over the three-year stretch from 2023 to 2025, Cincinnati ranked 10th in the NFL in offensive EPA and 29th in defensive EPA. The problem seems clear.”

The defensive line was the focus of the offseason. In particular, additions like Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe. There, that group should put a healthy Burrow in a better position to succeed.

“A lot of this is on Burrow, who needs to stay healthy to give the Bengals the best possible chance. But if he does, and if the defense still lets them down, leading to another missed playoffs, Zac Taylor’s eighth season as their head coach could very well turn out to be his last,” Graziano wrote.

“Cincinnati has spent a ton of money to keep the offense together the way Burrow wants it, and the front office has stretched its resources this offseason in uncharacteristic ways to try to fix the defense. With all of the other three teams in the AFC North in transition phases under new head coaches, the opportunity is there for the Bengals to return to the top of the division and compete for an AFC championship. If they do not, you’re going to once again hear people on the outside wonder how long Burrow will want to be there. And next offseason could bring more significant roster and staff changes than we’ve seen in Cincinnati in a while.”

Of course, all of this could change if Burrow were to get injured once again. That would, even with an improved defense, derail the Bengals again. So, his health will remain paramount.