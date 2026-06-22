Bengals’ Joe Burrow’s Leadership Praised From New Veteran Teammate

Joe Burrow is looking for the Cincinnati Bengals to step up in 2026. After a nightmare 2025, Burrow is looking to take a step forward in the leadership role.

As a quarterback, you are the captain of the ship. As a captain, everyone looks to you for leadership and perseverance. Jonathan Allen, one of Cincy’s newest members, praised Burrow’s leadership.

“He’s been awesome. I always love to see when he comes to the cafeteria, and he sits with every position group,” Allen said in a Cincinnati Bengals article. “You can tell someone who is trying to be a fake leader. They’re trying to be a leader, but they don’t have the natural leadership qualities. With Joe, you can tell a natural leader. He’s had to be a leader since he got to high school and college and what he did at LSU. That confidence just goes out to the team.”

Burrow Has Different Leadership Approach

Joe Burrow has always been known as ‘Joe Cool’. Recently, he has had a sense of urgency while working with his teammates this offseason. He says he has a meaner approach.

“This offseason I really focused on trying to bring urgency to the room and try to just get everybody to understand the level of urgency that we have this year,” Burrow said in a Cincinnati Bengals article. “The level of play that’s going to be required from every individual who steps on that field. I’ve tried to communicate that. I’ve tried be a little more vocal in a mean way.”

“If something isn’t up to a standard, then calling it out right then and there. Maybe a little louder than I have in the past. That’s a growth as a leader that maybe I keep doing it, maybe I don’t. I don’t know, but certainly try it out and just try to bring a little intensity to the room.”

The atmosphere in the Cincinnati Bengals locker room seems different this offseason and Burrow’s teammates are loving his new approach. It’s a good sign considering what has happened in the past three years.

Joe Burrow Expects More From Bengals This Season

Burrow knows what the Bengals have in front of them. After restructuring his contract, signing Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence, along with some other offseason moves, the Bengals are primed for another playoff berth.

Joe Burrow admitted himself this may be the most talented roster he’s had since he’s been a Bengal.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said during a May press conference.

“Got better at a lot of positions. Signed the best free agent safety. Got the best d-tackle in the league, in my opinion,” Burrow said. “We have a lot of depth now in the defensive line. That’s exciting, not just for me, but for those guys, so they don’t have to play as many snaps. We can have more of a rotation.”

Though Cincy has gotten a little better, Joe Burrow still has to remain healthy. Availability is something Burrow has struggled with throughout his career.