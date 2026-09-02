Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement on Why 2026 Will Be Different For Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals come into the 2026 NFL season with as much hype and energy as any team across the league.

After missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, the Bengals are looking to have a bounce-back year. This group wants to get back to the playoffs and reclaim their spot as a top team in the AFC.

With star quarterback Joe Burrow under center, the Bengals do have a chance to win each time out. But the big question mark around Cincinnati, as it always has been, is how the defense will play.

The Bengals defense has been very poor in recent seasons, holding the team back fully. But the front office addressed the problem this summer, bringing in multiple veterans to bolster the unit.

This includes star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who should man the middle for the Bengals. So heading into the season, things feel a little different for the Bengals.

Joe Burrow Gets Real About Bengals Chances This Year

Burrow recently opened up about the upcoming year, explaining why he believes 2026 will be far different than the last few years.

“I don’t know about you, but I could really feel it in my bones, in my soul in OTAs this year,” Burrow said. “Different from years past.”

The additions to the defense should play a big role in how the year turns out. But the team will also need to stay healthy this season, with Burrow suffering multiple issues over the last few years.

However, if this team can stay on the field, the sky is truly the limit for Cincinnati this year. Burrow has been happy with the energy level in camp, and he thinks the front office made the correct moves this offseason.

“We brought in a lot of the right guys, a lot of the right people with the right mindsets to go and chase this goal of winning a Super Bowl and winning as many games as we can and being the best possible team that we can,” Burrow said.

Burrow has even gone as far as to say that they have a chance to win every game, and the Bengals could break some records along the way.

“I felt it from our D-line. I felt it in our defense…” Burrow said. “The rest of it will take care of itself. I think we’ll break a bunch of records eventually but I think we are going to have a really good team that has a chance to win every game that we step on the field for.”

Can Bengals Get Back to Postseason?

If all goes to plan, the Bengals should absolutely be in conversation for the playoffs. Not only has the defense improved, but the schedule is favorable for Cincinnati.

Of course, this team will need to prove themselves out on the field. Nothing will be handed to them, but this group is ready for the challenge.

The Bengals open the new year at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13, offering them a chance to get the season started on a high note.