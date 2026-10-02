Joe Burrow Closing in on Patrick Mahomes NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is chasing down a milestone this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burrow is six completions shy of 2,000 for his career. If he achieves the feat Sunday, he will tie Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes as the fastest quarterback to ever reach the milestone, in only 81 games.

Burrow has consistently placed himself among elite company since entering the NFL in 2020. He currently holds the NFL record for the highest career completion percentage of 68.5% with a minimum of 1,500 passing attempts. He is also one of only five quarterbacks to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl since the 2015 season, joining Tom Brady, Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Drake Maye. To add another record like this would further cement his growing legacy amongst all-time great players.

Joe Burrow Chasing Mahomes

Burrow enters Sunday’s tilt with the Jaguars with 1,994 total completions in his career. That leaves him just six shy of a nice, round 2,000. Enter Patrick Mahomes, who many would argue is the best quarterback of his generation. The three-time Super Bowl champion is no stranger to records himself. Mahomes is currently the fastest quarterback in NFL history to record 2,000 completions, doing so in just 81 career games. Burrow has played 80 games so far and has 1,994 completions to his name. That sets the stage for him to join Mahomes in the record books this Sunday.

For Burrow and the Bengals, the focus this season is not on stat milestones but on winning. Still, adding another record certainly wouldn’t hurt the resume. On Ja’Marr Chase’s Chasing No. 1 podcast, Burrow said,

“I just want to win this year. I just want to win. The rest will take care of itself… I think we’ll break a bunch of records eventually, but I think we’re gonna have a really good team, a chance to win every game that we step foot on the field for.””

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Burrow and Bengals Look to Bounce Back Against Jaguars

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will certainly be looking to get back to those winning ways after last week’s disappointing loss to the division rival Steelers. This game certainly holds a lot of weight with the Cleveland Browns; yes, the Browns are leading the AFC North at 3-1. If you think I’m being unfair to Cleveland with that reaction, this is Cleveland’s first division lead since Nov. 9, 2014. A staggering 4,345 days! To keep pace, Burrow is going to have to get the ball to his star playmakers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins early and often.

Ja’Marr Chase has already stoked the fire, refusing to acknowledge the challenge of facing Travis Hunter in his Thursday press conference. While Burrow could join Mahomes early on in this game, the larger story will be the game as a whole, as two 2-1 AFC heavyweights will clash at Paycor Stadium. Jacksonville is coming off a blowout win over last year’s AFC Super Bowl representative, where they beat New England 35-6. Based on his comments, Burrow might gladly trade the record for a Bengals win and a better chance at making a deep run in January.