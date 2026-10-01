Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Throws Shade at Travis Hunter Ahead of Jaguars Matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered their first loss of the 2026 campaign when they were handed a 30-27 defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. As a result, they will be looking to bounce back in Week 4, but another tough matchup looms against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are fresh off throttling the New England Patriots.

Per usual, superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be a central part of the Bengals’ offensive game plan. The Jags have several rangy cornerbacks they can throw Chase’s way, one of which is second-year two-way player Travis Hunter. However, heading into this game, it doesn’t seem like Chase is all that concerned about his matchup with Hunter.

Ja’Marr Chase Doesn’t Appear to Be Concerned About Travis Hunter

Chase is off to another strong start in the 2026 campaign, as he’s caught 18 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns through three games. Simply put, there aren’t many (if any) wide receivers in the NFL that are better than Chase, and he has a special connection with quarterback Joe Burrow that makes him even more dangerous than he already is.

On the other side of this matchup, Hunter is attempting to make history as the first full-time two-way player in the NFL, as he’s been used at both cornerback and wide receiver early in his career. After an injury-plagued rookie season, though, Jacksonville is using him more as a cornerback this year than a wide receiver, so he will play a role in trying to slow Chase down on Sunday.

In 2025, Chase torched the Jags in Week 2, as he racked up 14 receptions for 165 yards and a score, with Hunter and the rest of the secondary having no answers for him. While Hunter has made strides since entering the league, it doesn’t seem like Chase is too concerned about him, as he had nothing to say when asked about facing the former Heisman Trophy winner in his second pro season.

“Ummm,” Chase said before shrugging a couple of times when speaking to reporters. “That’s all I got.”

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Looking to Get Back in the Win Column in Week 4

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals speaks with the media following the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

There are only a few wide receivers who don’t ever really have to get worried about who they are matched up against, simply because they are that good. Chase, of course, falls in that category, so while Hunter is likely just another guy in his way of putting up big numbers in his eyes, you can bet this response is going to turn heads.

Hunter and the Jags could try using this as some sort of bulletin board material, but it simply may not matter to Chase. Sure, he makes some controversial comments from time to time, but he almost always goes out and backs it up with his play on the field. As a result, look for him to put together another big game against Jacksonville in Week 4.