Joe Mixon Suddenly Back on Free-Agent Market After Seahawks Fallout

After battling through an undisclosed foot/ankle injury over the last year that kept him away from football, two-time Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon reportedly signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Or so everybody thought after reports surfaced across social media, including a post from the NFL’s official account.

Seahawks Not Signing Mixon After Physical

Things have now changed, and Mixon will remain on the free-agent market.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks decided not to sign Mixon after he underwent a physical with the team Tuesday. The team expected to sign him to the practice squad.

Adam Schefter on X: “As it turns out, the Seahawks decided not to sign veteran running back Joe Mixon to their practice squad after he underwent a physical for the team, per league source. Mixon will remain a free agent.”

Mixon’s NFL Career

After the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in 2017, Mixon spent the first seven years of his career with the organization and became one of the best running backs in franchise history.

He had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons and helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in 2021 and back-to-back AFC Championship Games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Bengals ultimately traded him to the Houston Texans in 2024, and he ran for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first year with Houston.

However, after injuring his foot away from the team facility, Mixon eventually asked for his release and hasn’t played in an NFL game since. Many assumed his career could be over until he recently hinted at a comeback.

Across his eight seasons, Mixon has recorded 1,816 carries for 7,428 yards and 60 touchdowns, along with 399 receptions for 2,448 yards and 14 touchdowns.