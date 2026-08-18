Bengals Pushed to Reunite With Former Starter After His Release

Preseason and training camp are the time of year when teams begin turning over their roster, as they add and cut players. For the Cincinnati Bengals, that is no different.

The team’s first preseason game showcased some signs of life for some of Cincinnati’s younger players, but also displayed some areas where the team could still get better.

As a result, one Bengals analyst has pushed the team to go after a former Cincinnati running back who was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers.

Cincinnati Bengals Pushed to Sign Free Agent Running Back

Throughout the offseason, questions have remained about the depth at the running back position behind Chase Brown. Previously, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Cincinnati Bengals had been searching for running back help this offseason, although that ultimately failed to materialize.

That led to Bengals on SI’s Russell Heltman pushing for Cincinnati to pursue running back Khalil Herbert. Heltman wrote: “The Bengals have a shaky running back hierarchy behind Chase Brown this season, and a reunion could be the right boost for that room.

San Francisco moved on from Khalil Herbert this week, and the 28-year-old could be the right backup addition to push Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks.”

Heltman added, “The 5-9, 212-pound running back posted strong Pro Football Focus grades (72-plus in all three opening seasons) throughout the beginning of his career, but has struggled with 61.8 and 52 overall marks in the past two seasons.

He did perform pretty adequately when filling in for Chase Brown in 2024 after the Bengals traded away their 2025 seventh-round pick to the Bears for his services (4.1 yards per carry on 28 totes, eight catches on nine targets for 21 yards). He won’t blow the doors off this offense or take Cincinnati over the top, but depth is crucial throughout an NFL season, and Herbert could add that.”

In his five-year NFL career, Herbert has totaled 1,957 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards, 11 total touchdowns on 470 touches. His best season came in 2022, as he posted 731 rushing yards while averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per carry. As Heltman mentioned, Herbert’s production has declined over the past two seasons, as he’s averaged 3.5 yards per carry. With Cincinnati, Herbert appeared in eight games and started once.

Bengals Running Back Room

Regarding the state of the running back position for Cincinnati, A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran, who also believes the Bengals should pursue Herbert, wrote: “Life is good with Chase Brown and Samaje Perine leading the charge. Behind them, however, lies a lot more concern. Last year’s sixth-round pick Tahj Brooks had an underwhelming first preseason game after a very mundane rookie season. Gary Brightwell and Kendall Milton are the same practice squad players they have been, and undrafted rookies Kentrel Bullock and Jamal Haynes aren’t doing much to separate themselves either.

It may not be the most pressing need, but depth at RB should be a relatively simple problem to solve over the next two weeks. There is plenty of talent at the position that is expendable around the league. A potential solution with a familiar name has already been made available for Cincinnati to pounce.”