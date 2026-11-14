Bengals Urged to Add $105M Pro Bowler for Playoff Push

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the only big contenders in the AFC that did not make a big trade deadline move. With holes at a couple of positions on defense, the team could look to add four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore before they gear up for a playoff run in the second half of the season, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

Moton notes that Lattimore is on the downside of his career, but would be a great backup plan for teams like the Bengals who missed out on the trade deadline.

“Some speculated that the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions would try to trade for cornerbacks before the deadline,” wrote Moton. “Neither team acquired one. Lattimore could be a solid in-season acquisition for either club.”

Lattimore has made nearly $105M in his 10-year NFL career.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Sign Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore is a former 11th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL draft. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first NFL season, and made four Pro Bowls in his first five NFL seasons.

After signing a massive extension with the New Orleans Saints, the injury started to come for Lattimore. He started in just seven games in the 2022 season, and then 10 games in the following season. He started in nine games in 2024, but the Saints traded him after week 7.

However, he only played in two games for the Washington Commanders after they traded for him that season. Lattimore did play for 9 games with the Commanders in 2025, but his lack of health and decline in play ended up with the team releasing him. He is now currently a free agent and has not been signed since.

Bengals Could Use Cornerback Help

The Bengals have not been able to solve their third cornerback issue. They have Dax Hill, who can play in the slot and on the outside.

They also have DJ Turner, who is a valuable outside cornerback. However, if it’s Hill in the slot, their outside cornerback is a problem, and if Hill is on the outside, their slot cornerback is a problem.

They have tried Jalen Davis and Josh Newton in the slot, and DJ Ivey on the outside. All three have shuffled around, and none of them have found a solution.

So, it makes sense for the team to add Lattimore. If they want to play Hill in the slot, Lattimore could be an upgrade over Ivey. If they want to keep Hill on the outside, Lattimore is depth for a team that could use it.

The former Ohio State product could help another Ohio team in the playoffs this year. The Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 in a game that could decide the division.