Orlando Brown Jr. Makes Bold Statement About Bengals Before NFL Season

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2026 NFL season with high expectations after an impressive offseason and the confidence surrounding this year’s roster.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” superstar quarterback Joe Burrow said during OTAs in May.

Much of that optimism stems from the addition of star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Cincinnati also bolstered its defense with several other key additions while returning much of its offensive core, particularly along the offensive line.

Orlando Brown Jr. Makes Bold Statement

During a recent appearance on the “Locked On Bengals” podcast, star offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. made a bold statement about Cincinnati’s offensive line.

Brown, the anchor of the unit, said he believes the Bengals have the best pass-protection group in the NFL.

“I really think — and I say this confidently — I really feel like we got the best pass protection unit in the NFL,” Brown said. “There isn’t a lot of groups that could come do what we do on a week-to-week basis and have the success that we’ve had, especially with the circumstances.”

They’ll have plenty to prove after finishing near the bottom of the NFL in pass block win rate last season. Brown’s statement only raises the bar.

That said, the Bengals started three different quarterbacks throughout the year — Burrow, Jake Browning, and Joe Flacco. That made it difficult to establish consistency up front.

Bengals’ Expected Starting Offensive Line

Until training camp begins and concludes, we don’t know exactly how Cincinnati’s offensive line will look in Week 1. However, with the Bengals returning every primary starter from last season, the projected lineup isn’t all that difficult to piece together.

Brown Jr. will start at left tackle, while Amarius Mims takes over at right tackle.

Cincinnati also retained veteran Ted Karras, who has anchored the offensive line at center for the past several seasons.

Guard remains the biggest question mark. However, Dalton Risner appears to be the frontrunner at right guard after re-signing with the Bengals this offseason. Second-year lineman Dylan Fairchild is expected to start at left guard.