Bengals May Have Found a Hidden Gem in Late-Round Rookie

After an offseason that featured big-name additions by the Cincinnati Bengals, this year’s draft class may have fallen under the radar, especially considering the team traded away its first-round pick for Dexter Lawrence.

On a competitive roster, such as the Bengals expect to have, Cincinnati’s rookies will also have to battle for playing time and roster spots in 2026. For some of the team’s late-round rookies, a place on the 53-man roster is not a guarantee, which is why perhaps one of the team’s late-round selections may have been willing to embrace a new role on the team.

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Working in New Role

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted defensive tackle Landon Robinson with their seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And during training camp, Robinson has been utilized in an interesting capacity as he’s not only working as a defensive tackle, but as a fullback on offense.

Bengals radio commentator Dan Hoard posted on X: “We got our first look at rookie DT Landon Robinson as a short yardage fullback. His block on Demetrius Knight (#44) helped pave the way for a Samaje Perine TD.

“Coach Pitcher came to me and said, ‘Hey Landon, have you ever played fullback?’” said Robinson. “I was able to sit in on a couple of offensive meetings and he installed the goal line package.

“The quickness I use at D-line kind of translates to fullback. Low center of gravity and boom! I think it worked out pretty well.””

Regarding his new role, SBNation’s Alex Frank wrote for Cincy Jungle: “Even being a blocker for Chase Brown or Samaje Perine down near the goal line can provide great value for the Bengals. Versatility is a great asset for any seventh-round pick trying to make the 53-man roster, and it looks like Robinson is showing just that in training camp.”

Robinson’s rookie training camp has been a positive one, as he also played well during the team’s preseason opener. Regarding his performance in the team’s game against the Detroit Lions, Bengals on SI’s Jay Morrison wrote: “Seventh-round rookie Landon Robinson also played well, recording a half sack while leading all defensive players with 45 snaps.”

Landon Robinson’s 2026 Player Outlook

After originally being given a 50% chance to make the team by A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran, Robinson adding this wrinkle to his game likely means he will make the team’s 53-man roster.

Prior to Robinson being used as a fullback, Sheeran wrote: “The Bengals are suddenly very deep at defensive tackle. Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and B.J. Hill are roster locks, and former Day 2 draft picks Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson are each ahead of Robinson on the depth chart as well.

Jenkins and Jackson are going to be pushed by Robinson if there’s a fair battle to be had. Draft status may protect one of them, but Robinson has a real shot at supplanting the other. It depends on how deep Cincy wants the position, and if Robinson can provide a greater boost as a pass rusher.”

Now after Robinson began working as a fullback, Sheeran wrote: “If Robinson is still here after final cuts, keep this moment of training camp in the back of your mind on the weeks he’s active, and the Bengals have the ball right next to the end zone. You may just see the rookie help pound the ball in for six points.”