Bengals Tabbed to Sign Ex-Steelers Pro Bowl Starter

The Cincinnati Bengals offseason has reached a lull period. While the team does still have some holes that could be addressed prior to the season, the team’s roster appears set, and it promises to be the most talented Cincinnati roster in a long time.

Despite possessing a superstar trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have missed the postseason in three consecutive seasons. That has primarily been due to the team’s inability to stop opposing offense’s, as they allowed the third-most points in the NFL last season.

With the team addressing the defense by adding Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, the Bengals could also help out their defense by possessing the ball more. For that reason, Cincinnati has been named as a potential suitor for a former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl running back.

Cincinnati Bengals Named as Najee Harris Suitor

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton released a list of free agents who can still help NFL teams in the 2026 season. Among them was former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, who Moton then linked to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Moton wrote: “Once seen as one of the league’s most durable, physical running backs, Najee Harris didn’t miss a game in his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last offseason, he suffered an eye injury in a fireworks incident and then tore his Achilles tendon in Week 3 of the 2025 campaign.

In 2025, Harris signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract, but he will likely sign for far less this year. The bruising ball-carrier only recorded 15 carries for 61 yards before his season-ending injury.

On the back end of his prime years, Harris can still be an early-down contributor in a running back duo or platoon. He’s not an explosive rusher, but his 6’1″, 242-pound frame can be featured in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Keep in mind that Harris racked up 1,000-plus yards on the ground in four consecutive terms with the Steelers before his injury-shortened term with the Chargers.”

Bengals Running Back Position

Despite the Bengals already having a talented running back in Chase Brown, who had his first 1,000 yard rushing season in 2025. Regarding the position, ClutchPoints’ Dan Fappiano previously said, “One position the Bengals could look at add at is running back. Chase Brown is locked in as the starter, but Cincinnati still needs some extra talent alongside him.”

The possibility of Harris joining the Bengals feels real, primarily because prior reports had stated that Cincinnati was interested in adding a backup running back. ESPN’s Dan Graziano previously said, “The Bengals and Giants jump to mind; they were looking for running back help this offseason but didn’t bring in much.”

Harris could be a good value signing for Cincinnati, who could provide a nice contrast in style to Chase Brown. With limited cap space remaining in free agency, Harris could be a better backup option for the Bengals than other veterans like Alvin Kamara or James Conner, especially if those two players are seeking more money in their next contract.