The One Major Problem The Bengals Still Have After NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals made several encouraging moves during the 2025 NFL Draft, but one glaring position has remained untouched.

After finishing with one of the worst pass defenses, it was incumbent on general manager Duke Tobin to start the repair.

Safety was a serious priority for the organization heading into April’s draft, yet the Bengals came away with zero selections that could potentially help the secondary.

Vonn Bell’s departure leaves an even larger gap, as the veteran was expected to move on, despite his commitment and leadership in 2024.

As it currently stands, the Bengals defense features Geno Stone and Jordan Battle as the team’s starting safeties.

Both players have shown that they can be solid in pass coverage, but neither is truly tagged as an electrifying playmaker.

Stone, in particular, isn’t much of an open-field mauler. His missed tackle rate of 24.2 percent was the third highest in the NFL among defenders with a least 40 solo tackles, according to ESPN’s Aaron Schatz.

This isn’t to say that they can’t get the job done next season and beyond — they’ve proven to be serviceable in stretches — but questions remain about their ceiling and overall impact.

Depth is another glaring issue. The Bengals cannot afford much more injury loss ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Bengals’ 2024 seventh-round selection Daijahn Anthony played only 11 defensive snaps last season, while 2022 fifth-round selection Tycen Anderson played only special teams.

Perhaps the Bengals didn’t feel strongly about replacements in the 2025 draft class, but at least an effort to improve at their weak spots would suffice.

There were several prospects available in the mid-to-late rounds that could’ve had a chance to make an impact in Cincinnati, but that’s just not how the chips fall, sometimes.

Tobin, along with head coach Zac Taylor, kept the focus on bolstering other roster areas — focusing on internal growth and potential signings in free agency.

There’s a lot to like with that approach. The dearth of options and past struggles increase the odds for ultimately finding the right solution.

That said, if the defense keeps this franchise out of the playoffs for a third consecutive season, the front office may look back on this year’s draft as a missed opportunity to overall get better; more balanced and otherwise.

With a daunting schedule down the road in the AFC North, things certainly won’t be easy on Joe Burrow and the high-powered Bengals offense, at least until the organization stops dismissing the void.