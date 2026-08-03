Bengals Told to Give Massive Trade Package to Raiders for Maxx Crosby

There were a few different obvious things this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders wanted to trade Maxx Crosby, and the Cincinnati Bengals wanted help along the defensive line and at edge rusher.

Despite that, the Bengals and Raiders never came together on a deal. Instead, Cincinnati would send a first-round pick to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence and they’d sign Boye Mafe before drafting Cashius Howell. Meanwhile, a Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens would ultimately fall through.

With that context in mind, former NFL player Willie Colon recently appeared on First Things First. There, he’d advocate for the Bengals, among a couple of other teams to send two first-round picks to the Raiders for Crosby.

“I think if you’re the Cowboys, the Bills, the Bears, the Bengals, you’re offering two first-round picks in an opportunity to go get Maxx Crosby,” Colon said. “He’s the finished product you want if you feel like you’re a championship contender, so go get him.”

By all accounts, the Raiders are still shopping Crosby, and that two-first round picks is the price. However, if there hasn’t been a move for him yet, it’s hard to imagine that comes before the start of the regular season.

That Maxx Crosby Price Was Already Too High for the Cincinnati Bengals

When the Raiders agreed to send Maxx Crosby to the Raiders, it was for two first-round picks. However, a failed physical ended up torpedoing that deal.

Since then, the Raiders have stuck to that price tag. However, nobody has been willing to pay it, including the Bengals. Instead, the Bengals were reportedly willing to send one first-round pick to Las Vegas. When that didn’t get the job done, they pivoted by making a similar trade with the Giants for Lawrence. Edge rusher was then filled in at free agency and in the draft.

“Sources tell me that long before the Cincinnati Bengals surrendered the 10th pick of the draft to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence, the team discussed trading that selection to the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby,” Tony Pauline reported this Spring. “But the Bengals were unwilling to match the pair of first-round picks the Baltimore Ravens initially sent to Vegas for Crosby before a failed physical nixed the deal.”

Defense has been an issue for the Bengals in recent years. Particularly, rushing the passer. In fact, a season ago, the Bengals had 35 sacks. That was tied for just 22nd in the NFL. Crosby would certainly address that.

The Bengals Lost One Edge Rusher to Injury Already

One thing that could make the Bengals reconsider their offer for Maxx Crosby is injuries. Those have already come home a bit for Cincinnati.

Edge rusher Shemar Stewart, who was a first-round pick in 2025, suffered what looked like it could have been a catastrophic knee injury. The clip, which was ugly, circulated on social media.

Luckily, when the Bengals got an update on Stewart, the news was not as bad as it looked like it could have been. He suffered a hyperextended knee and avoided ligament damage. An exact timeline for his return isn’t clear just yet, but it’s just about the best-case scenario for Stewart.

For now, it’s probably not enough to make the Bengals go add a new edge rusher. However, injuries are the kind of challenge that teams need to account for throughout the course of the season.