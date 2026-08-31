Bengals Urged to Claim Former First-Round Offensive Lineman on Waivers

Around the NFL, 53-man rosters are set. That doesn’t mean the Cincinnati Bengals should be finished adding players, though.

This is a massive season for the Bengals, with expectations that they’ll be ready to compete for the AFC North and maybe even a trip to the Super Bowl. So, they really can’t afford any holes in their roster. They also can’t afford a poor offensive line to allow Joe Burrow to get injured again.

With that in mind, Landon Belote of Sports Illustrated had an interesting suggestion. Claim former first-round pick Evan Neal, who the New York Giants just cut.

Why Evan Neal Makes Sense for the Cincinnati Bengals

The New York Giants used the No. 7 overall pick on Evan Neal back in 2022. At the time, he was an All-American tackle at Alabama under Nick Saban, and it seemed like he would anchor their offensive line for the foreseeable future.

That wasn’t the case, in the end. An MCL injury cut his rookie year short, and then he was infamously dismissive to fans upset at an 11-sack game in 2023, calling them “sheep” and saying they “flip hot dogs and hamburgers.” He ended up on IR again that season before the Giants moved him to guard.

Following the 2025 season, the Giants gave him a one-year veteran minimum deal. The hope was that he’d prove it under a new coaching staff, but he failed to make the team.

Clearly, it’s not the career Neal wanted. However, Belote knows that there is still talent there for a low-risk and high-reward option.

“He finished this preseason with the PFF grades of his career, finishing with an overall grade of 83.2. Both of Jalen Rivers and Javon Foster may have made the Bengals initial 53-man roster, but that does not mean they can be the teams primary swing tackle,” Belote wrote.

“Standing huge at 6’7” and 350 pounds, Neal fits the mold of the Bengals current tackle room. Offensive line coach Scott Peters could likely help him play at a reasonable level, should either of Amarius Mims or Orlando Brown Jr. go down. Taking a low-risk/high-reward on a former first-round pick is never a bad idea, and it is one that the Bengals should absolutely entertain.”

It’s hard to imagine Neal would be an expensive addition for the Bengals. Still, there is versatility if they needed to break glass in case of emergency along the offensive line.

Where the Bengals Stand in the Waiver Wire

NFL teams have until 1:00 p.m. EST on Monday to put in claims on the waiver wire. After that, they’ll be processed and roster moves are going to begin.

The order of the waiver wire follows that of the NFL Draft at this time of year. That is, of course, assuming no trades were made. So, the Bengals ended up being 10th in order, directly behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s a pretty good spot to be in overall. Only a couple of teams ahead of the Browns look to be serious contenders, which means the Bengals should get their pick ahead of those teams they’re competing with in the AFC for the most part.