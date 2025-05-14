Future Hall of Famer Calls Out Owners as He Weighs In on Bengals Controversy

The latest contract controversy in Cincinnati has been the talk of the town around the entire league. The NFL’s reigning sack king, Trey Hendrickson, has announced he will not be suiting up for the Cincinnati Bengals until a new contract is reached.

Hendrickson’s hold out has gained the attention of future first ballot Hall Of Fame defensive end JJ Watt, who took to X to post his two cents on the issue.

“I assume it went something like this,” Watt wrote in a reply to an Adam Schefter tweet. “Last offseason: ‘We can’t/don’t want to do a deal now, but we’ll make you right next offseason and get it done early.’

Player has great season…

This offseason: Lowball offer and/or crickets.

Pay a fair price early or pay top dollar later.

Teams want to treat it like a business, but don’t like it when players do the same…”

Watt’s defense currently has just under 1,000,000 views on X, and garnered responses from several other NFL greats.

Ndamukong Suh Weighs In With Anecdote

Ndamukong Suh is a 13 year NFL vet who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2010 and ended his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He replied to Watt’s tweet with a personal anecdote containing details from his contract negotiations with the Lions’ in 2014.

“Yes I 100% agree this is how teams do it and this is exactly how Detroit did me and why I was forced to leave because when it came to them paying me off of an elite 2014 campaign they expected a home town discount,” Suh chimed in. “But they forgot they already got that from me in 2010 when I was supposed to be paid more than Matthew Stafford as the next first rounder.”

Suh then concluded saying he was willing to wait for his second contract to prove that he was in fact “worth it and more!”.

Current Notable Defensive Lineman Stand With Hendrickson

Suh wasn’t the only noteworthy NFL personality that could be found in Watt’s replies. Perennial pro-bowl defensive end Cam Jordan, who will be entering his presumed 15th and final NFL season with the New Orleans Saints, came to Hendrickson’s defense.

“Pay him for services rendered!!!” Jordan wrote. “They could’ve took care of him last year! And he went DPOY worthy.”

Two time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy, who is entering the final year of a two-year agreement with the division rival Baltimore Ravens, also chimed in.

“JJ the next excuse these teams can no longer use is AGE!!!” Van Noy wrote. “Numbers are numbers!! Trey deserves his cash money and will continue to ball except for 2 games this season!” Van Noy concluded adding a playful emoji wearing sunglasses.