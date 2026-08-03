Bengals Competition for WR3 Position During Training Camp Heating Up

The Cincinnati Bengals are projected to have one of the best offenses in the NFL. However, they are looking for some consistency for the wide receiver 3 position.

According to ESPN, Andrei Iosivas is projected to earn the wide receiver 3 position during camp. Colbie Young is trying to earn his spot as well.

“Specifically, the spot not occupied by Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins. Andrei Iosivas is the projected No. 3 and had a strong start to training camp, but fourth-round pick Colbie Young is among the group trying to earn snaps with the first-team offense,” Ben Baby wrote in the ESPN article.

“Iosivas had a down 2025 season after a very productive flourish early in his career. Only two of his 12 total touchdowns came in 2025. But with quarterback Joe Burrow back to full strength, Iosivas should be able to settle into the role when the Bengals use a three-receiver formation.”

Cincinnati Bengals Offense Already Loaded

Getting production from Andrei Iosivas and Colbie Young would be the cherry on top for this talented roster.

Bringing in someone young and hungry like Colbie Young can take pressure off of Higgins and Chase. Young ran a 4.49 at the NFL draft combine. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher recently stated he believes Young can help the team in a great way.

“I think he’s going to fight and battle,” Pitcher said in the ESPN article. “He’s a young player, but there are things that I think he can do quickly and help us.”

In 2025, the Bengals signed Ja’Maar Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative long-term contracts with Chase signing a four-year $161 million extension and Higgins signing a four-year, $115 million deal, being the highest paid wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Chase is coming off a vintage 2025 season where he was named First Team All-Pro, hauling in 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. Tee Higgins had 59 catches for 846 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

Bengals Success Contingent on Burrow’s Health

There’s pressure on Higgins and Chase to perform, but there’s also pressure on Joe Burrow to stay healthy. He has not been the most available quarterback in the past three years. And as you can see, the past three years have been rough for Cincy.

Since we’re on the topic of pressure, Joe Burrow may have added pressure to this squad with some recent comments he made. He genuinely believes the Cincinnati Bengals can be mainstream this season.

Joe Burrow recently compared this 2026 Bengals team to the legendary 2019 LSU Tigers.

“You go back and watch what I said before the 2019 season at LSU,” Burrow said during a June press conference. “I feel very similarly about this team. I’m so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we ramped this right into training camp so we can continue to improve. I feel like there’s so much greatness we’ll be able to achieve this year that I’m just excited to get going.”

“Put pressure on guys. I love it. I thrive in it. We’ll find out who else does. I know we have the kind of people who want to be in that spot. I want everybody talking about the Bengals. I want everybody talking about what I’m saying in my press conferences.”