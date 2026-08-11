Zac Taylor Makes Joe Burrow Announcement Before Bengals Preseason Opener

The Cincinnati Bengals are once again entering the 2026 campaign with high hopes, as their past several seasons have largely been hindered by injuries. So far, the Bengals are on track when it comes to their preparations for the new year, and they will reach a major checkpoint when they take the field for their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Cincinnati’s management of its players in its preseason contests has become a big topic of discussion, due in large part to the team’s slow starts over the past few campaigns. With their clash against the Lions just a couple of days away, head coach Zac Taylor revealed his plans for quarterback Joe Burrow and several of the team’s other star players in this game.

Joe Burrow and Bengals’ Star Players Will Suit Up for Preseason Opener

The 2025 campaign was another lost season for the Bengals, thanks in large part to the fact that the team could not stay afloat while Burrow missed time recovering from a turf toe injury. In the eight games Burrow suited up for, he put up strong numbers (173/259, 1,809 YDS, 17 TD, 5 INT), but the offense could not score enough points during his absence in order for the team to string enough wins together.

Cincinnati has spent much of the offseason revamping its defense, in an effort to properly support Burrow and the offense. With guys like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown working alongside him, the Bengals have one of the best offenses in the league when everyone is healthy. But even then, it has often had to make up for a lackluster defense, which is something the team has made a conscious effort to change.

So far, things have looked good for Cincy on both sides of the ball, but seeing how the team fares in its first preseason action is an important step to take as the regular season draws near. With that in mind, Taylor has decided that Burrow and several of the team’s other star players, such as Chase, Higgins, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, will play in the preseason opener.

“Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that key players including QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, and DT Dexter Lawrence will play in Thursday’s preseason opener vs. the Detroit Lions,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.

Bengals Will Get First Look at 2026 Team in Clash vs. Lions

Teams will rarely give their starters much action throughout the preseason, as these games are mainly used for helping evaluators determine who will round out the 53-man roster. However, the starters need some tuning up before the regular season, so in many cases, they will play a drive or two before heading to the bench.

That is likely what Taylor will have his top guns do in this contest against the Lions. The team has two more preseason games lined up after this one, so guys like Burrow don’t need to get a ton of reps in this game. However, fans will want to tune in for at least the beginning of this game to see how Burrow and company fare in their first live-game action since Week 18 of last season.