Browns Predicted to Lose Nick Chubb Replacement to Vikings

Among the tough decisions the Cleveland Browns have to make, Nick Chubb’s future is at the top of the list. Chubb, while often injured, has been an incredible player when he’s on the field, evident by his four Pro Bowl selections.

Unfortunately, the injuries are tough to ignore. The Browns aren’t in a position to win a Super Bowl, but they need to start improving. If Chubb is healthy, he’d do that. However, at this stage of his career, it’s almost impossible to ask him to stay on the field.

They need to get better, and a potential option to do that with is Aaron Jones. Jones isn’t as good as Chubb when both are healthy, but Jones is a very good running back, and would be a great addition for the Browns.

Despite that, Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News believes he’ll return to the Minnesota Vikings.

“The options aren’t great for Jones outside of Minnesota, ever as the best veteran option in a much lesser class than the star-studded 2024 version headlined by Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry,” Iyer wrote.

Will Chubb Return?

There’s still a chance that Chubb could play for the Cleveland Browns in 2025. It hasn’t been counted out just yet, but there’s reason for the Browns to move on.

“This is the business of football,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I think (everyone knows) how I feel about Nick, so we’ll let this thing play out.”

While his Stefanski’s comments could be a sign that he won’t return, it’s important that the Browns consider it. However, first, they have to figure out the rest of their roster. The Browns need a quarterback, offensive help elsewhere, and players on the defensive side.

“It also doesn’t necessarily mean that Chubb will play his eighth NFL season elsewhere. The Browns have many priorities they have to tackle and have to make decisions that could shape the future of the franchise.

“Chubb wasn’t himself last year in his return from a major knee injury, so interested teams — Cleveland included — will want to see that Chubb is healthier and more explosive before committing to him for 2025,” Jackson wrote.

Chubb Wants to Return

Just as Stefanski said, it’s a business, and the Cleveland Browns ultimately have to do what they believe is right.

The same can be said for Chubb. If he wants a chance to win and play elsewhere, he has every right to do that.

However, he said he wanted to return to the Browns, adding that it was the place that gave him a chance to be the player he is now.

“Man, just for me, the city of Cleveland means a lot,” Chubb said, according to Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal. “To me, it’s a special place. The people in Cleveland make it great, the fans and just the people around the city. But always a special place to me in my heart. I loved it here and it will always be home, no matter what.”

There’s a lot to consider for both sides, but someone like Jones could be a potential replacement if the Minnesota Vikings let him walk.