Nick Chubb Reacts to Browns Statement on His Future

The Cleveland Browns anticipate Nick Chubb testing free agency, and the Pro Bowl running back appeared to respond to the team’s latest remarks with a cryptic Instagram post.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine. One topic the usually tight-lipped executive touched on was Chubb’s future.

“I do expect Nick to hit the market. Obviously, his contract is up this year,” Berry said. “We’ll meet with his reps and everything like that. But it’s something we need to work on the next couple of weeks.”

Chubb — who rarely engages on social media — seemingly responded, sharing a striking comic book illustration of Batman. The Dark Knight, Chubb’s favorite superhero, is bruised, bloodied, and battle-worn, yet still unbroken. Perhaps a message from Chubb that despite his recent injuries, he’s ready to return to form.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Coming Off Down Year

Chubb is recovering from a broken foot, which ended his season early in December. He appeared in just eight games last season due to injuries. Chubb also missed time at the start of the season recovering from a pair of knee surgeries that kept him out more than a year.

In all, he rushed for 332 yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns last season. Chubb’s 3.3 yards per carry average was, by far, the lowest of his career.

When Chubb was recovering from his knee injury, the Browns were adamant that he’d return and it would be a monumental moment when he made his way back to the field. The team has been more uncertain about Chubb’s return this time around.

“It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up. That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year relative to relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it,” Berry said in January. “We love Nick. He’s going to be a Ring of Honor player for us, and we know that.”

If Chubb is no longer in the picture, Jerome Ford would likely assume the lead-back role for Cleveland. He’s rushed for 1,390 yards and seven touchdowns over three seasons in Cleveland.

Browns Have Concerns Beyond Nick Chubb

Chubb wearing another uniform next season would be a blow for a fan base who loves the four-time Pro Bowler. But frankly, the Browns have larger concerns on the offensive side of the ball, specifically at quarterback.

The 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson has been a disaster for the Browns that they’re still paying for. Watson reinjured his Achilles during recovery and he’s likely to be sidelined for most, if not all, of next season. But even before the injury, Watson struggled mightily and the Browns were likely to go in a different direction at quarterback regardless.

Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick, which allows them to draft either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. The two prospects are regarded as the top passers in the draft. The Tennessee Titans have the top pick and also need a quarterback.