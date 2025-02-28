Hi, Subscriber

Nick Chubb Reacts to Browns Statement on His Future

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to test free agency.
Getty Images
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to test free agency.

The Cleveland Browns anticipate Nick Chubb testing free agency, and the Pro Bowl running back appeared to respond to the team’s latest remarks with a cryptic Instagram post.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine. One topic the usually tight-lipped executive touched on was Chubb’s future.

“I do expect Nick to hit the market. Obviously, his contract is up this year,” Berry said. “We’ll meet with his reps and everything like that. But it’s something we need to work on the next couple of weeks.”

Chubb — who rarely engages on social media — seemingly responded, sharing a striking comic book illustration of Batman. The Dark Knight, Chubb’s favorite superhero, is bruised, bloodied, and battle-worn, yet still unbroken. Perhaps a message from Chubb that despite his recent injuries, he’s ready to return to form.

Instagram

Chubb — who rarely engages on social media — seemingly responded, shared a striking comic book illustration of Batman. The Dark Knight, Chubb’s favorite superhero, is bruised, bloodied, and battle-worn, yet still unbroken. Perhaps a message from Chubb that despite his recent injuries, he’s ready to return to form.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Coming Off Down Year

Chubb is recovering from a broken foot, which ended his season early in December. He appeared in just eight games last season due to injuries. Chubb also missed time at the start of the season recovering from a pair of knee surgeries that kept him out more than a year.

In all, he rushed for 332 yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns last season. Chubb’s 3.3 yards per carry average was, by far, the lowest of his career.

When Chubb was recovering from his knee injury, the Browns were adamant that he’d return and it would be a monumental moment when he made his way back to the field. The team has been more uncertain about Chubb’s return this time around.

“It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up. That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year relative to relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it,” Berry said in January. “We love Nick. He’s going to be a Ring of Honor player for us, and we know that.”

If Chubb is no longer in the picture, Jerome Ford would likely assume the lead-back role for Cleveland. He’s rushed for 1,390 yards and seven touchdowns over three seasons in Cleveland.

Browns Have Concerns Beyond Nick Chubb

Chubb wearing another uniform next season would be a blow for a fan base who loves the four-time Pro Bowler. But frankly, the Browns have larger concerns on the offensive side of the ball, specifically at quarterback.

The 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson has been a disaster for the Browns that they’re still paying for. Watson reinjured his Achilles during recovery and he’s likely to be sidelined for most, if not all, of next season. But even before the injury, Watson struggled mightily and the Browns were likely to go in a different direction at quarterback regardless.

Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick, which allows them to draft either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. The two prospects are regarded as the top passers in the draft. The Tennessee Titans have the top pick and also need a quarterback.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Nick Chubb Reacts to Browns Statement on His Future

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x