Browns’ Nick Chubb Replacement Gets $14 Million Deal in Prediction

The Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to replace Nick Chubb this offseason. Chubb has been hit by the injury bug throughout his career. Set to hit the free agency market, it might be time for the Browns to cut ties with the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Regarding potential replacements, Aaron Jones could be one. The Browns need a running back and a healthy one at that.

Jones has missed games in his career, but far less than Chubb, playing in at least 15 games in three of the past four seasons. Better than anything, and perhaps more important for the Browns, he shouldn’t be too expensive.

PFF predicted he’d land a two-year, $14 million deal, something the Browns should be able to afford.

“Jones took a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason and looks set to be one of the top players available at the position again in 2025. His 74.0 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks tied for fourth among running backs, and he brings consistent rushing and receiving production to boot,” PFF wrote.

Why the Browns Should Look at Jones

In his career, Jones has been a consistent 1,000-plus-yard performer. That isn’t the best way to evaluate a player, but he’s been excellent for much of his time in the NFL.

In 2024, he finished with 1,138 yards and five touchdowns. Outside of 2019, he hasn’t put up big touchdown numbers, finishing with more than eight just twice in his career, but the yards are there.

For the Cleveland Browns, he’d be the best running back on the roster as currently constructed if Chubb departed.

Despite the potential in him as a player in Cleveland, Candace Pedraza of FanSided believes his age could be worrisome, as running backs don’t age well, and he’s 30 years old.

“Another free agent running back, Jones has had an excellent year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. The team is on their way to the postseason, and Jones helped helm a solid rush game for Minnesota that helped to balance their passing attack. His 1,138 total rushing yards were good for ninth in the regular season, and his 255 carries were tied for ninth, as well.

“Jones is, however, 30 years old now. While he isn’t coming off another injury like Chubb would be entering 2025, it’s always a risk to invest in older running backs like Jones,” Pedraza wrote on January 11.

Do the Browns Want Chubb Back?

If the Cleveland Browns could keep Chubb on a cheap deal, he might be the better option. However, if Jones gets just $7 million AAV, Chubb would have to at least come in at a few million less than that for it to make sense, given his injury history.

Chubb’s dilemma is something the Browns have to think about, with Andrew Berry saying it’s a “challenging situation.”

“It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up,” Berry said, according to Chris Easterling of the Arkon Beacon Journal. “That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year, relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it. Those are all decisions that we do have to work through in the next several weeks.”

It’s only a matter of time before there’s an official answer on his future with the team.