Vikings Top Candidate to Sign 4-Time Pro Bowl RB as Aaron Jones Replacement

Aaron Jones
Getty
Running back Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings.

All things being equal, the Minnesota Vikings should be more than fine offensively if Aaron Jones returns to the roster next season — but extenuating circumstances could result in a new starting running back in 2025.

Jones amassed 1,546 yards from scrimmage and 7 total TDs during his first season in Minnesota, and offered that production at the cost of just $7 million. The outcome was excellent, and its value even more impressive given the minimal hit to the Vikings’ salary cap.

Spotrac projects that Jones is worth $5.6 million on a new one-year contract, which would easily clear a path for Minnesota to re-sign the former Green Bay Packers star if that is the path the Vikings want to travel.

But Jones, who turned 30 years old in December, is liable to want more security than that after the type of season he just posted — both in terms of total years and money guaranteed. Minnesota has a projected $64.4 million in salary cap space as of Monday, January 20, and can accommodate a raise for Jones if the front office wishes.

However, 30 years is a benchmark age for most running backs historically when health/production tends to careen off the edge of the proverbial performance cliff.

Given Jones’ history of injury and the importance of a high-performing rusher alongside whichever quarterback starts in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system next season, Minnesota may be more inclined to either draft a high-end prospect this April or look at a less expensive veteran with legitimate upside in free agency.

If the Vikings go the latter route, among the best potential candidates is four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns.

Vikings Can Offer Nick Chubb Top Scenario to Rebuild Value

Nick Chubb's contract is up with the Cleveland Browns.

GettyCleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Evan Massey of ON SI authored a list of top landing spots for Chubb last month, naming the Vikings high among them.

“Aaron Jones is set to hit free agency this offseason,” Massey wrote. “If the Vikings aren’t looking to spend the kind of money that it will take to re-sign Jones, they could offer Chubb a prove-it deal.”

Chubb finished out a three-year, $36 million contract with the Browns this season. However, he agreed to a restructure in the final season that dropped his guaranteed total to just over $2 million following a season-ending knee injury early in the 2023 campaign.

Chubb returned mid-season in 2024 and played in eight games before suffering a broken foot in December that ended his year via injury for a second consecutive time. As a result, Chubb’s production over the past two seasons has tanked. However, he was arguably the best running back in the NFL between 2019-2022, averaging north of 1,300 rushing yards per campaign.

Chubb is 29 years old and will need to rebuild his value in 2025 with the hopes of signing one more substantial, multiyear deal in the league. If he doesn’t return to Cleveland, Minnesota makes sense as a place where Chubb can thrive statistically.

Vikings Could Look at Running Backs Kaleb Johnson, Asthon Jeanty in NFL Draft

Kaleb Johnson

GettyIowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson.

That said, Chubb will have other options — such as the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings may also decide to go in another direction, which could include selecting an elite collegiate running back in the first round of the draft.

Ashton Jeanty of Boise State had a near-historic season with over 2,600 rushing yards in 2024. He will be in high demand, but also isn’t the only option for the Vikings.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson also has a first-round grade, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently published a mock draft in which Minnesota selects Johnson No. 24 overall.

“Anyone who watched the Vikings’ playoff collapse to the [Los Angeles] Rams knows Minnesota needs to address its offensive line in a major way this offseason. But assuming those upgrades come in free agency, the Vikings could look for help at running back here,” Brugler wrote on January 15. “Jeanty deservedly will command all of the Round 1 running back talk, but Johnson is worthy of landing in the top 32, as well. The Iowa back would be a great fit for Minnesota’s outside-zone scheme, and his impact would help open the passing game.”

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

,

