Former MVP Named Candidate for Browns QB Job as Spiral Continues

The Cleveland Browns will have to confront their quarterback problem this offseason and are expected to explore every possible avenue in search of a viable solution.

It’s fairly safe to say that the Browns don’t have a viable starting quarterback on their roster. The blockbuster 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson is shaping up to be one of the most disastrous decisions in NFL history. Jameis Winston has run out of chances, and second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to struggle, as evidenced by another poor showing in a 20-3 loss on Sunday to the Miami Dolphins.

If the Browns explore free agency, their options could be limited. However, one intriguing name gaining traction is Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP is currently navigating his own challenges with the New York Jets, and it’s not a certainty he’ll be available. Rodgers is under contract for next season, but the new Jets regime set to come in could decide to let him go and deal with the cap repercussions.

However, Rodgers and Kirk Cousins were highlighted by Ian Rapoport as options for the Browns as they look to add competition to their quarterback room.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s veteran competition,” Rapoport said on NFL Network on Sunday. “Aaron Rodgers, if he’s not on the Jets, would be one potential option, Kirk Cousins another.”

Aaron Rodgers Struggling But Would Still Be Upgrade for Browns

Coming off an Achilles injury, Rodgers has not looked sharp with the Jets. The 41-year-old has passed for 3,623 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But even that would be a significant upgrade over what the Browns have got out of the quarterback position this season. The Browns rank dead last in points per game (15.5) this season.

After re-working his contract, Watson is expected to be back with the Browns next season. But he’s not being gift-wrapped the starting gig like in the past. Cleveland is set on adding some competition. Prior to an Achilles injury, Watson went 1-6 in his starts and posted the lowest total QBR of qualifying passers in the NFL.

The Browns have been non-committal when talking about Watson’s status moving forward.

“We need to get through the season and we will look at everything,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told ESPN.

The good news for the Browns is that they could potentially find their quarterback of the future through the draft. With one game to go, Cleveland is currently slotted into the No. 3 overall pick and could take Colorado star Shedeur Sanders or Miami passer Cam Ward.

Browns Sorting Out Starter for Finale

The Browns have not announced their starting quarterback for the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland has opened as a 18.5-point underdog for the matchup.

After the loss to the Dolphins, head coach Kevin Stefanski did not back Thompson-Robinson as the starter moving forward as he has recently.

“I won’t get into anything for next week,” Stefanski said.

Winston is an option but the Browns could also get a look at Bailey Zappe, who joined the team in October. He was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2022 and compiled a 4-4 record as a starter over two seasons.

The 25-year-old quarterback has thrown for 2,053 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. With nothing on the line but losing to get a higher pick, Zappe is worth consideration.