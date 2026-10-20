Ex-Browns Starter Abruptly Cut Days Before Revenge Game

A year ago, former Cleveland Browns third round pick and 35-game starter Jordan Elliott visited Cleveland as a member of the 49ers, the team for which he left Northeast Ohio in 2024, after the Browns did not bring him back. Elliott had been in Cleveland since 2020, when he was drafted out of Missouri, but the Browns did not bring him back and he signed on with the 49ers for two years and $10 million. Elliott’s 49ers won that game, and he jumped to the Titans this season. He appeared poised to try to enact another bit of revenge against his former team, when the Browns go to Tennessee on Sunday.

But that was until something odd happened last week, with coach Robert Saleh telling the media Elliott would not be available for the game because he was dealing with “personal stuff.” On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that the Titans were abruptly cutting Elliott, though the exact reason was a mystery.

Browns Won’t Face Jordan Elliott

In statement from the Titans, it was revealed that the former Browns draftee had apparently been involved in an incident a the team facility.

From the statement: “On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter.”

The Browns and Titans will play in Nashville at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.