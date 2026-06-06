Browns Adding New QB Comes Closer to Reality

The Cleveland Browns could soon have another quarterback to consider.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby moved closer to the NFL’s supplemental draft after the NCAA denied his appeal to restore his eligibility.

Sorsby reportedly placed at least 40 bets on Indiana football while a member of the program in 2022 and 2023. The filings indicated that he wagered approximately $90,000 over four years through accounts registered to friends and a family member, according to Reuters. Sorsby entered a treatment program for gambling addiction in April and completed the program before making his initial request for reinstatement.

The decision does not officially end Sorsby’s college career. His lawsuit against the NCAA remains unresolved, and he is seeking a temporary injunction allowing him to play while the case proceeds. However, another unsuccessful challenge makes the NFL a more realistic option for Sorsby through the supplemental draft.

Sorsby has until June 22 to declare for the NFL’s supplemental draft if he remains ineligible.

Browns Have Been Connected to Brendan Sorsby

The NFL supplemental draft allows teams to select eligible players who were not available for the regular draft. Teams submit bids tied to a future-round pick, and the club awarded the player forfeits that same selection in the following year’s draft.

The Browns do not have a franchise quarterback and have been named as one of the teams monitoring his situation. Multiple analysts have both identified Cleveland as a potential destination.

Sorsby produced 5,613 passing yards, 45 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over two seasons at Cincinnati. He also rushed for 1,027 yards and 18 scores in 24 games. He transfered to Texas Tech this offseason.

His former Cincinnati teammate, Browns rookie tight end Joe Royer, has already offered a strong endorsement.

“I firmly believe he’s a first-round talent. He’s a hell of a player,” Royer said. “I know what’s going on with him but hopefully he can get it figured out. … The film shows the type of player he is.”

Browns Still Need Long-Term Answer at Quarterback

The Browns already have four quarterbacks, but quantity has not provided clarity. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing for the starting job under head coach Todd Monken. Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green are also on the roster but not expected to be in the QB1 conversation.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry left the door open to add Sorsby if the quarterback becomes available through a supplemental draft.

“We’ll do the work on all the prospects, and then we’ll make the appropriate decision for the organization,” Berry said.

Head coach Todd Monken offered a much stronger opinion. He said pursuing Sorsby would be a “slippery slope.”

“I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road,” Monken said Monday when asked about Sorsby. “That’s my opinion, that’s not [general manager Andrew Berry’s]. I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope when you go down that, irrespective of talent, right?”

For now, the Browns will do their homework and decide whether to add Sorsby to the mix.