Browns $33 Million Starter Carted Off Against Bills

The Cleveland Browns suffered a potentially significant loss during Thursday’s joint practice with the Buffalo Bills.

Defensive end Alex Wright was carted off after sustaining an apparent leg injury during a one-on-one rep against Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown. Wright’s leg appeared to be secured in an immobilizer as he left the field.

The Browns did not immediately provide an update on the severity of the injury. However, the circumstances created concern for a player expected to occupy a critical role on Cleveland’s revamped defensive line.

Wright signed a three-year, $33 million extension with the Browns last November. The deal included $21 million guaranteed and keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.

Alex Wright Embraced Larger Role With Browns

Wright is the longest-tenured member of Cleveland’s defensive line following the trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns acquired Jared Verse in that deal, but Wright was also expected to help offset Garrett’s departure. The 25-year-old produced the best season of his career in 2025, recording 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in 14 appearances.

Wright said earlier this offseason that he was prepared to take greater ownership of the defense without Garrett.

“Somebody gotta take control, like somebody has to take charge,” Wright said, via the Browns’ official website. “So, just trying to step into that role. It just don’t have to be me, it could be all of us. But I’m taking on that ownership, that just because he’s gone, that doesn’t mean the standard that he set since he’s been here, since he was a rookie, is going to change.”

Wright was even more direct about his expectations for the unit.

“There’s not going to be a drop off,” Wright said. “I won’t let that happen.”

Browns Already Thin on Edge

The Browns had been searching for veteran help on the edge before Wright went down.

Cleveland pursued potential reunions with Jadeveon Clowney and Za’Darius Smith but failed to land either decorated veteran. Clowney signed with the Houston Texans, while Smith landed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns instead signed Jamil Muhammad, an undrafted 2025 prospect who has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. Muhammad previously spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.

Muhammad recorded 10.5 sacks during his final college season at USC, but his resume does not compare with those of Clowney or Smith.

Cleveland still has Verse to lead the pass rush, along with Isaiah McGuire and other young options. But if Wright is forced to miss significant time, the Browns could be pushed back into the veteran market before the regular season.

After the joint practice, the Browns face the Bills in their second preseason game on Saturday. Many of the starters were not expected to play in that game.