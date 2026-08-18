Browns Star Jared Verse Makes Feelings Clear on Za’Darius Smith

Jared Verse made it clear he would welcome Za’Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns, although the path to that reality has quickly become more complicated.

The Browns worked out Smith last week as the 34-year-old explores a return to the NFL following his brief retirement. Verse was asked about the possibility of Cleveland adding Smith.

“Yeah, it’s a similar aspect as it was with a Clowney,” said Verse, referencing the team’s earlier pursuit of the former No. 1 overall pick that didn’t come to fruition. “Having that vet presence is something that I look forward to having somebody that I’ve never had before kind of be at that level above me where they can teach me a little bit more. They see a little bit more of the game and everything like that. Those old dogs, they know a lot more than anybody like me.”

Verse is the centerpiece of Cleveland’s rebuilt pass rush. The Browns acquired the two-time Pro Bowler from the Los Angeles Rams in the blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to Los Angeles. However, Verse is only entering his third NFL season, and the Browns would benefit from having an accomplished veteran available as a resource.

Za’Darius Smith’s Browns Return Remains Uncertain

Smith appeared to be closing in on a reunion with the Browns after his workout went well. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that Smith was expected to sign with the Browns after his workout. However, no deal had been finalized, and Smith worked out for the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, according to ESPN. Atlanta offers Smith a familiar connection. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski coached Smith during his previous stint in Cleveland.

Smith played 25 games for the Browns from 2023-24, collecting 10.5 sacks. Cleveland traded him to the Detroit Lions before he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles the following year.

Smith appeared in five games for Philadelphia, recording 1.5 sacks before announcing his retirement in October. He has since reconsidered and is exploring a comeback.

Smith has 70.5 sacks, 176 quarterback hits and 87 tackles for loss over 145 career games. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and posted double-digit sacks three times during his stops with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns would not need Smith to carry their pass rush at this stage of his career. But he would be a key addition to what is a very young defensive line room.

Browns Missed Out on Jadeveon Clowney

Verse’s reference to Jadeveon Clowney stems from the Browns’ earlier attempt to add another accomplished veteran. Cleveland hosted Clowney for a visit in late July, exploring a reunion with the former No. 1 overall pick. Clowney ultimately elected to return to the Houston Texans, where he began his NFL career.

The Browns have spent much of the offseason searching for veteran depth on the edge. Cleveland agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with A.J. Epenesa in March but backed out after concerns surfaced during his physical. Epenesa later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns have also recently worked out Tyus Bowser and Genard Avery.

The Browns are bracing for life without Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a future Hall of Famer. Verse offers a promising cornerstone for their new-look pass rush after recording 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles for the Rams last season. Verse — the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — has 12 sacks through his first two seasons.