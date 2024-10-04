Browns WR Amari Cooper Breaks Silence on Trade Talks

Despite Amari Cooper’s name being mentioned as a potential trade asset for the Cleveland Browns, the five-time Pro Bowler remains unfazed by the rumors.

Cooper has avoided the growing noise by staying off social media and focusing on the task at hand. This week, that’ll be getting back on track against the Washington Commanders.

“No, I’m not aware of it, no,” Cooper said Thursday when asked about the trade rumors. “Usually if I don’t have a good game, I try to stay off of social media. That’s one thing that I’ve learned, because I can be kind of sensitive about the way that I play, and just being on social media, there’s nothing about hiding that. So no, I haven’t seen any of it.”

Cooper’s name has come up in trade talks previously this season. It was reported that he was a key piece of the package the Browns offered the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk. The trade never happened but some have speculated that the ordeal has left an impact on Cooper, who has had a rough start to the year.

Cooper has 16 catches for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season through four games. It’s not a terrible state line, but considering most of that came in a loss to the New York Giants — seven catches, 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns — it’s clear he hasn’t made the consistent impact he’s been known to.

Browns WR Amari Cooper Leads NFL in Drops

Cooper is usually a sure-handed playmaker who takes pride in his route running. That hasn’t been the case this season. He leads all receivers with eight drops, including a big one in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Deshaun Watson hit Cooper in the chest with a pass that bounced in the air and was intercepted by the Raiders. Cooper booked it out of the locker room after that loss and didn’t speak to reporters.

“I didn’t feel good about the way we performed, about the way I performed,” he said. “So I think (upset) is an accurate way to describe it.”

The Browns are not in a position to give up Cooper unless they get another elite receiver in return. Jerry Jeudy has played well and leads the team in receptions (18) and yards (197). But he hasn’t shown he can be a No. 1 receiver and there’s a lack of proven depth at the position.

Deshaun Watson Will Keep Giving Amari Cooper Opportunities

Cooper’s lack of production hasn’t been due to a lack of opportunity. He leads the Browns with 37 targets this season. He just hasn’t been on the same page with Watson, who has vowed to continue to look his way.

“I mean, stuff happens, you know. At the end of the day, sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. So, at the end of the day, we move on to the next play and he knows that I’m coming right back to him regardless of the situation or what happens,” Watson said this week. “So, we trust in him. I believe in him. I have full 100% trust in Coop and anytime I need to get him the ball and give him an opportunity, usually he makes those plays. So I’m going to rely on that percentage rather than a couple plays that haven’t.”

Watson, Cooper, and the Browns will look to turn things around against the Commanders. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington has won three in a row and has its offense clicking on all cylinders.