Ex-Browns Fan-Favorite Predicted to Sign With Seahawks

It was as ugly as possible for Amari Cooper during the 2025 season. He was traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills, and things didn’t work out at either stop. He had some excuses during his time with the Browns, given the team’s quarterback situation, but not doing what he should’ve done with a star-studded Bills roster was inexcusable.

That’s likely why he remains on the market, and the Browns, similar to what the Bills saw, likely don’t want to bring him back. However, his previous production should eventually help him find a landing spot, and Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes it’ll be with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Why he’s one of the best available: The five-time Pro Bowler is still just 30 and went over 1,200 yards for Cleveland in 2023… Teams might be apprehensive about trusting a player who has lacked consistency for much of his career and struggled to produce while dealing with nagging injuries in 2024.

“The Raiders should be in on Cooper too, but we’re giving them the younger, speedier and cheaper Moore. Seattle now has money to spend and the need for an X or Z receiver like Cooper to work with Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Gagnon wrote.

Bills Spoke Highly of Cooper

The Cleveland Browns have made many wrong decisions in recent years, but moving Cooper when they did was one of the right ones. He has seemingly fallen off, and that was clear during his first few games of the season with the Browns in 2024.

The Buffalo Bills have spoken about what he’s done in Buffalo; many of which have been positive.

“I do think Amari helped our offense,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said, per the Buffalo News. “Did he put up All-Pro numbers in the games he was here? No. I think that’s for various reasons.

“Again, our offense improved. We averaged over 30 points. I think we were second in the league in total scoring. And you guys kind of know the mantra that was established this year by Josh and Joe Brady of everybody eats. Adding him was not going to get away from that, but does that take a little pressure off of [Khalil] Shakir, [Dawson] Knox, [Dalton] Kincaid, the run game, all that?”

The Bills had one of the best offenses in the NFL with him on their roster. Unlike the Browns, at least the team succeeded when he was on the field.

Why Cooper Fits the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have revamped their offense during the offseason.

There’s still plenty the team has to do, but they’re in a better position now than they might look on paper.

Of course, things will have to work out for them how they expect them to, but there’s some promise in Seattle if things go right.

The Cleveland Browns wish they had the same team the Seahawks do right now, but that isn’t the case.

For Cooper, he saw the ugliness in playing with the Browns, and could be tired of playing with teams that won’t find success. Seattle should at least be a decent team, which should entice him.