Hi, Subscriber

Browns Make Announcement on Myles Garrett

  • 10 Shares
  • Updated
Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.
Getty Images
Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett added another accolade to his resume on Thursday, further cementing his legacy with yet another significant honor.

Garrett has been named The Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year for a second consecutive season. His peers around the league vote on the award. Garrett is the first repeat Defensive Player of the Year winner since former Houston Texans pass-rusher J.J. Watt did so in 2014-15.

Garrett is also the first Browns player to be The Sporting News Player of the Year in consecutive seasons since RB Jim Brown in 1957 and 1958, per the Browns.

The Browns announced the honor in a post on social media.

“Clear room on that trophy shelf, Myles!” the post read. “Myles Garrett has been voted
The Sporting News 2024 Defensive Player of the Year! It’s the second straight year his peers have selected him for this honor.”

Myles Garrett Continues to Produce at Elite Level for Browns

Cleveland stumbled to a 3-14 but Garrett continued to produce at an All-Pro level. He notched 14 sacks — second most in the NFL — with 28 quarterback hits, 22 tackles for loss and 84 quarterback pressures.

“(If you) look at the pressure numbers and the times that he’s getting double teamed and slides are going his way, that’s the piece to me that I think is so impressive and remarkable is he’s doing all this with getting all of the attention from the other team,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Jan. 2. “It’s like a degree of difficulty that he’s able to lead the league in sacks and tackles for loss with all that attention. It should be impossible. So, that just speaks to the caliber he’s playing at.”

This honor is not part of The Associated Press’ Defensive Player of the Year, which will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 6. Garrett is a finalist along with Philadelphia Eagles LB Zack Baun, Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson, Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II and Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt.

Garrett won his first AP Defensive Player of the Year honor last season. Surtain is the favorite to bring home the honor this season.

Browns Eyeing Extension With Myles Garrett

Garrett made some public comments at the end of the season that put pressure on the front office. He said that he’s not interested in being part in the rebuild and wanted to see a plan from the Browns’ brass to turn things around.

“I want that to be apparent, when the season’s over and we have those discussions, I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that (winning) can be something that I can see in the near future,” Garrett said. “Because that’s all we want to do.”

Some speculated that Garrett could demand a trade. However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made it very clear that won’t be happening. Berry has been adamant that the Browns don’t want Garrett to wear another uniform during his NFL career.

“I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles,” Berry recently told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We want him to retire here.”

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Make Announcement on Myles Garrett

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x