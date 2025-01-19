Hi, Subscriber

Browns Predicted to Trade Myles Garrett and Replace Him at No. 2

The No. 2 pick will give the Cleveland Browns an easy opportunity to replace Deshaun Watson. For a Browns team that’s been looking for a quarterback over the past decade, replacing Watson would be the best solution.

However, there’s a scenario where the Browns don’t find the perfect quarterback and decide to select someone else at No. 2. At that point, trading down might be the logical thing to do. Still, there’s no guarantee the Browns could get the player they want later in the draft, leading to question marks in doing that.

FantasyPro’s Mike Fanelli had the Browns going a different route but added a different touch to it. Fanelli predicted the Browns would draft Abdul Carter and trade Myles Garrett.

“Despite Deshaun Watson re-tearing his Achilles, it doesn’t guarantee the Browns taking a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“The team must undergo a massive rebuild that will take a few years. Myles Garrett likely won’t want to be part of that rebuilding process. Therefore, Cleveland could trade the superstar and replace him with Carter,” Fanelli wrote on January 17.

Garret’s Comments About Rebuilding

The Cleveland Browns superstar doesn’t deserve to head into a rebuild situation, and with the cap situation the team is facing, it’s tough to imagine a scenario where they don’t have to rebuild.

There are ways to get creative, and the Browns will have to do just that. If they don’t, however, Garrett might not be too happy and want to play for a different team after telling reporters that he’s “trying to win right now.”

“I’m not trying to rebuild,” Garrett said in December, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “I’m trying to win right now. And I want that to be apparent when the season is over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate, illustrate that for me so that can be something I can see in the near future. Because that’s all we want to do.

“I want to stay loyal to a team that showed loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us. So, if we have that alignment where this is something that is still possible in the near future -`- winning, going deep in the playoffs, putting a great defense out there … I think that would really keep my mind at rest and keep me settled.”

Garret’s Recent Comments Are More Promising Than Prior Remarks

Despite the comments Garrett made about the Cleveland Browns future, he recently said “We’re closer than some may think we are.”

That doesn’t guarantee Garrett would want to deal with another offseason filled with uncertainties, and it’s questionable why he believes that, given the Browns’ current situation, but if he’s happy, Cleveland at least has that on its side.

“I’ve talked to [general manager Andrew Berry],” Garrett said during an episode of “Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North,” according to Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “How we gonna make the most of all the talent that is here? We’re closer than some may think we are.”

The Browns have many areas they need to improve, but losing Garrett would be a tough scenario for the team and fans.

