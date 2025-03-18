Browns Make Announcement Ahead of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and are ready to party to celebrate the occasion.

The Browns have announced that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Journey will host a concert at Huntington Bank Field for season ticket holders during the team’s draft party.

The Browns said the event is “poised to be the biggest party thrown by any team in the NFL.”

Current season ticket holders will receive one free ticket for each seat on their account.

Concert Sparks Speculation About Browns’ Draft Pick

It’s an exciting but ultimately minor announcement for Browns fans eagerly anticipating the team’s highest draft pick since 2018. However, some took it as a hint that Cleveland might be gearing up for a bold move at quarterback.

“Browns hired Journey to do a private concert at Browns stadium draft night for season ticket holders during the draft. I can’t imagine they did that just so they can trade down and take a center later in the first round,” one fan said. “They are taking a QB (Sanders/Ward) so Journey can break into ‘Dont Stop Believing’ after they get their guy.”

Another added: “They ain’t bringing Journey to Cleveland Browns stadium to draft another Edge rusher.”

Others were more skeptical that the concert had anything to do with the team’s draft plans.

“Yes, the people who book concerts for the Browns know who they’re drafting and that’s why Journey is playing at the draft party,” a fan said. “Yep. Totally.”

Shedeur Sanders Likely Browns Pick if They Select QB

Play

If the Browns take a quarterback No. 2 overall, it’s likely to be Shedeur Sanders. Most analysts have Cam Ward pegged as the top passer in the draft and the QB-needy Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 selection.

Todd McShay of The Ringer said on his podcast, “The McShay Show,” that he believes Sanders is “truly in play” for Cleveland. McShay dubbed the Browns’ situation at quarterback a “crisis,” citing Deshaun Watson’s $230 million guaranteed contract.

Watson’s tenure in Cleveland has been miserable. He’s recovering from a second surgery following an Achilles injury. Watson is not expected to factor into the Browns’ starting quarterback equation moving forward.

“They’re more handcuffed by any other organization by one contract. Deshaun Watson,” McShay said. “You need to win at some point real soon to save your job … So, how do you solve the crisis? They have a crisis at the quarterback position … Deshaun Watson is the worst contract given to an individual maybe in the history of sports. So how do we manage? What’s our best path.

“They just need solid quarterback play. They don’t need elite quarterback play … No. 1, [Browns GM Andrew Berry] can’t expect to be picking this high again … and if they are, Berry and Stefanski are very likely out of jobs. No. 2, because of the Watson deal you don’t have the cap space to make any big-ticket signings. So, Cleveland’s best chance of winning short and long term is to strike gold with this No. 2 pick.”

The Browns quarterback depth chart currently consists of Kenny Pickett, who arrived via trade earlier this month.