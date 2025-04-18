Browns Make Announcement on Greg Newsome

The Cleveland Browns shared some significant news on cornerback Greg Newsome on Thursday.

The Browns celebrated the former first-round pick’s engagement to Denim Maldonado with a post on social media.

“Sending congratulations to our guy Greg Newsome and his fiancée on their engagement!” the post from the team said.

Newsome had previously announced the news on his personal account, saying, “I love you more than life babygirl, me and you against the world.”

It drew a reaction from current and former Browns teammates, including his fellow cornerback Denzel Ward.

“Yesssirr Gnew! Congrats to both of you,” Ward said.

Browns CB Greg Newsome Back in Trade Rumors

Newsome has frequently surfaced in trade rumors, and that chatter has continued into this offseason. Newsome has primarily served as the Browns’ nickel corner, with Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. holding down the outside spots.

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports recently highlighted Newsome as a potential trade candidate for the Browns.

“He’s getting $13.3 million on his fifth-year option this year, and suffered through a difficult 2024 season, so moving him might not be easy. He had hamstring surgery last July, then struggled and lost his job early in the season, only to end up missing the last four games when the hamstring flared up again,” Vacchiano said. “Still, he’s a 24-year-old former first-round pick who had three decent NFL seasons. He doesn’t have a future in Cleveland, but cornerbacks are hard to find, so someone might be willing to take a chance.”

Browns Could Select Travis Hunter With No. 2 Pick

Newsome could potentially get more buried on the Browns’ depth chart if the team brings in two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. Hunter etched his name into college football lore at Colorado, where he turned heads by playing nearly every snap on both sides of the ball with remarkable efficiency.

His rare two-way brilliance led to an unprecedented sweep of major awards — becoming the first player ever to claim both the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver. Capping off his historic season, Hunter took home the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter has expressed an interest in contributing on both sides of the ball at the NFL level. And the Browns sound open to it.

“One of the things that is you can’t probably fully appreciate until you actually see Travis play live is just his elite conditioning,” Berry said. “Going out and seeing him play at Colorado, he really never comes off the field and it’s unbelievable because there are more plays in a college game than there is a pro game. The guy, he barely pants. So it’s quite incredible. That being said, what he would attempt to do has not been really done in our league, but we wouldn’t necessarily put a cap or a governor in terms of what he could do. We would want to be smart in terms of how we started him out.”