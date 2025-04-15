Travis Hunter Sends Warning to Browns Ahead of Draft

The Cleveland Browns have had their sights set on two-way Colorado superstar Travis Hunter, who made it clear ahead of the NFL draft that he won’t be happy with any team that doesn’t let him play both ways.

Hunter made a name for himself at Colorado by logging nearly every available snap with unprecedented efficiency, earning himself the Heisman Trophy. He also became the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver.

Hunter wants to continue contributing on both sides of the ball at the next level. He even said he’d rather not play football than be limited to one role.

“It’s never playing football again,” Hunter said, via CBS Sports. “Because I’ve been doing it my whole life and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”

Travis Hunter: I’m Best Player in the Draft

Hunter also addressed the idea of going to Cleveland with the No. 2 overall pick. Quarterback Cam Ward is widely believed to be the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

“It’s up to them to want me to be on their team and the organization to believe that they can let me do exactly what I want to do, and that’s play both sides of the ball and be the same Travis that I was in college and better,” Hunter said. “I don’t believe in wishing to be the second overall pick. If it was up to me, I’ll be the first overall pick. I’m blessed to be the best player in this, one of the best players in this draft, in this class, so I’m blessed to be where I’m at.”

The Browns have been closely monitoring Hunter throughout the draft process. The team sent a large contingent to the Colorado Pro Day earlier this month. Browns general manager Andrew Berry previously addressed the idea of Hunter playing both ways.

“In terms of Travis Hunter; cornerback or receiver, the answer is ‘yes.’ He can play both and I think that’s what makes him special,” Berry said. “But we would see him as a receiver primarily first. But I think what makes him a bit of a unicorn is that he can do both at a high level.”

Travis Hunter Backs Shedeur Sanders as Top QB

The Browns are also considering Hunter’s quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, for the No. 2 pick. Cleveland has Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on the roster but does not have a long-term plan at the position. Hunter backed Sanders as the top passer in this year’s crop of quarterbacks.

“He don’t fold under pressure, he is very accurate, and you know he’s going to make the right plays, and he’s going to the right thing with the football,” Hunter said. “He’s the best quarterback in the draft, so it’s pretty self explanatory. They know he’s the best quarterback in the draft, so you shouldn’t have to argue and talk about it.”

The Browns have met and hosted private workouts with Sanders. But he’s probably the largest remaining question mark in the first round, with some predicting a slide.