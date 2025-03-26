Artificial Intelligence Sees Browns Passing on QB in a Recent Mock Draft

Artificial Intelligence appears to be dabbling in a bit of everything here in 2025, and NFL mock drafts are no exception.

One recent mock draft that was run by an AI tool saw the Cleveland Browns pass on a top quarterback prospect at No. 2 overall.

AI Technology Has Browns Selecting EDGE Abdul Carter at No. 2 Overall

A fun exercise at USA Today took place when the publication used an AI tool to predict the entire first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

USA Today’s Jacob Camenker crafted the article and explained some of the process for this mock draft scenario.

Camenker explained, “That’s why USA TODAY Sports used the Microsoft Copilot AI chatbot to predict the first round of the 2025 NFL draft a month ahead of the festivities in Green Bay. It’s a worthwhile exercise to see whether relatively new AI tools can mock the draft with any sort of accuracy.”

The Browns could go a multitude of directions with the second overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

The situation surrounding Deshaun Watson and his future with the organization while he is recovering from a torn Achilles injury certainly makes quarterback an option with this pick.

Additionally, a dynamic two-way prospect in Travis Hunter, who is fresh off of a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 2024, could provide a huge impact on both sides of the ball at both wide receiver and cornerback.

Yet, despite the recent signing of Myles Garrett earlier this offseason, the AI tool landed on selecting the impressive EDGE prospect from Penn State, Abdul Carter, with the second overall pick in this mock draft.

Camenker wrote, “The Browns are expected to take either Carter, Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter at No. 2, so this is another reasonable selection from Copilot. The chatbot wanted Cleveland to land “a dominant edge rusher to pair with Myles Garrett,” so Carter fits the bill.”

Some could argue that there are bigger positions of need for Cleveland, but AI certainly didn’t do the Browns a disservice by selecting one of the top prospects in this class at No. 2 overall.

How Would Abdul Carter Fit with the Browns?

Many could think this is simply a luxury pick by the Browns with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett already on the roster, but the sack production outside of Garrett was nothing to write home about in 2024.

The next-highest sack producer on the roster from a season ago — Zadarius Smith with five sacks — is no longer with the team.

Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah all finished with three sacks last year. The problem is Tomlinson is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals and Owusu-Koramoah is dealing with a neck injury that could be career-threatening.

This does make adding an elite prospect like Carter — who spent time as an edge defender and off-ball linebacker at Penn State — a potential candidate to aid in shoring up both of these potential deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball.

Carter produced 12 sacks and an FBS-leading 24 tackles for loss at Penn State in 2024.

If the Browns elect to go in this direction on draft day, then this defense has a chance to potentially return to an elite unit in 2025.