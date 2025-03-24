Hi, Subscriber

Browns Receive Some ‘Good News’ on QB Russell Wilson

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Russell Wilson
Getty
FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported the Tennessee Titans, who are reportedly interested in Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, signed wideout Van Jefferson.

It is no secret the Cleveland Browns are in the market for a quarterback with Deshaun Watson currently trying to rehab his injured Achilles entering the 2025 NFL season.

Well, a recent move by another team in the quarterback market could be viewed as a positive sign for the team’s chances of signing Russell Wilson this offseason.

Options Get Thinner for Russell Wilson with New York Giants Signing Jameis Winston

After trading away QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Kenny Pickett, the Browns quarterback situation didn’t exactly get much clearer with Watson’s status for the 2025 NFL season still uncertain.

Well, shortly after the New York Giants signed former Browns QB Jameis Winston to a two-year deal — Evan Massey from Newsweek sounded off on how this signing means the Browns could be one of the best remaining options for veteran QB Russell Wilson at this moment.

Massey wrote, “On Friday night, the Giants agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with free agent quarterback Jameis Winston. It seems unlikely that New York would double down on aging veteran quarterbacks. With Winston, who played the 2024 season with Cleveland, signing with the Giants, the Browns seem like one of the best potential landing spots for Wilson.”

The Browns met with Wilson earlier this month shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers prioritized signing Justin Fields over the veteran option, but ultimately became crystal clear that Russ wasn’t high on the priority list after Fields signed with the New York Jets. The fact the Steelers didn’t immediately get a deal done with Wilson and instead have been in talks with Aaron Rodgers suggest Wilson returning to Pittsburgh isn’t a sure thing.

Wilson did help the Steelers advance to the playoffs last year while throwing for 2,482 yards and 16 TDs to go with just five interceptions, but the team did finish the year on a rough note by losing the last five games of the year.

What Are Russell Wilson’s Options at this Time?

The main competition any team who is interested in signing one either Wilson or Rodgers will be the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is the only playoff team from a year ago who still doesn’t have a clear cut answer at quarterback for the upcoming season.

Some believed the Minnesota Vikings could make a play for Rodgers at one point, but the team does appear to be committed to J.J. McCarthy being their starting quarterback moving forward.

The Giants are another team who could be in play for Rodgers or Wilson, but the signing of Winston does create a situation where that organization isn’t desperate for another veteran and could potentially use Jameis as a bridge option under center if they select a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Titans may not be fully convinced that Will Levis is the answer at quarterback, but they currently possess the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and are best positioned to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in just over a month.

Ultimately, the options for both Wilson and Rodgers to secure a starting job for the 2025 NFL season are starting to get very, very limited. The Browns holding the second overall pick in the draft doesn’t eliminate them from the rookie QB sweepstakes either, but Wilson meeting with the Browns appears to suggest there is still mutual interest from both sides.

Derek Tate covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Heavy.com from 2022 to 2023. His bylines include Pro Football Network, The Athletic, Dr. Roto, Fantasy Focused and NewsNet. More about Derek Tate

Read More

Cleveland Browns Players

Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Jerome Baker's headshot J. Baker
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Receive Some ‘Good News’ on QB Russell Wilson

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x