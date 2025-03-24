Browns Receive Some ‘Good News’ on QB Russell Wilson

It is no secret the Cleveland Browns are in the market for a quarterback with Deshaun Watson currently trying to rehab his injured Achilles entering the 2025 NFL season.

Well, a recent move by another team in the quarterback market could be viewed as a positive sign for the team’s chances of signing Russell Wilson this offseason.

Options Get Thinner for Russell Wilson with New York Giants Signing Jameis Winston

After trading away QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Kenny Pickett, the Browns quarterback situation didn’t exactly get much clearer with Watson’s status for the 2025 NFL season still uncertain.

Well, shortly after the New York Giants signed former Browns QB Jameis Winston to a two-year deal — Evan Massey from Newsweek sounded off on how this signing means the Browns could be one of the best remaining options for veteran QB Russell Wilson at this moment.

Massey wrote, “On Friday night, the Giants agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with free agent quarterback Jameis Winston. It seems unlikely that New York would double down on aging veteran quarterbacks. With Winston, who played the 2024 season with Cleveland, signing with the Giants, the Browns seem like one of the best potential landing spots for Wilson.”

The Browns met with Wilson earlier this month shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers prioritized signing Justin Fields over the veteran option, but ultimately became crystal clear that Russ wasn’t high on the priority list after Fields signed with the New York Jets. The fact the Steelers didn’t immediately get a deal done with Wilson and instead have been in talks with Aaron Rodgers suggest Wilson returning to Pittsburgh isn’t a sure thing.

Wilson did help the Steelers advance to the playoffs last year while throwing for 2,482 yards and 16 TDs to go with just five interceptions, but the team did finish the year on a rough note by losing the last five games of the year.

What Are Russell Wilson’s Options at this Time?

The main competition any team who is interested in signing one either Wilson or Rodgers will be the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is the only playoff team from a year ago who still doesn’t have a clear cut answer at quarterback for the upcoming season.

Some believed the Minnesota Vikings could make a play for Rodgers at one point, but the team does appear to be committed to J.J. McCarthy being their starting quarterback moving forward.

The Giants are another team who could be in play for Rodgers or Wilson, but the signing of Winston does create a situation where that organization isn’t desperate for another veteran and could potentially use Jameis as a bridge option under center if they select a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Titans may not be fully convinced that Will Levis is the answer at quarterback, but they currently possess the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and are best positioned to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in just over a month.

Ultimately, the options for both Wilson and Rodgers to secure a starting job for the 2025 NFL season are starting to get very, very limited. The Browns holding the second overall pick in the draft doesn’t eliminate them from the rookie QB sweepstakes either, but Wilson meeting with the Browns appears to suggest there is still mutual interest from both sides.